A comfortable, old white guy gets a wake-up call | Along the Way

Many of us live in bubbles, and I am no different. My bubble is the life of a comfortable, upper-middle-class, white guy who gets a wake-up call every so often.

It happened to me last month at the Portage County NAACP’s Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at Kent’s United Church of Christ. At each place setting was a handy, 4- by 9-inch, glossy card. The blue-and-gold card, paid for by the Portage County NAACP, read: “GUIDELINES FOR INTERACTING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT.”

David E. Dix

“Your rights and responsibilities may not always be clearly defined by persons acting in their capacity as law enforcement officials,” the card explained. “If you are stopped by law enforcement, politely ask, ‘Why am I being stopped?’ ”

“If you are stopped on the street, answer all questions about your identity,” the card continued. “You are not required to make statements against yourself because you have a right to remain silent.

“Do not walk away from the officer. If an officer has a reasonable suspicion that you may be carrying a weapon or illegal substance, you may be subjected to a ‘pat-down’ search. Do not resist the search.”

On the back of the card, it read: “If you are stopped in a car, slow down and safely pull over. Stay in the driver’s seat with both hands on the wheel and DO NOT EXIT unless you are asked. Comply with a request to see your driver’s license and registration. If the officer believes a crime has been committed, then your car can be searched without a court issued warrant. If you are issued a ticket, sign it. This is not an admission of guilt.”

The advice continued with how to respond to a police officer.

“Do not resist arrest for any reason,” it said. “Control your emotions. Do not attempt to reach for your phone. Do not make threatening motions or statements to the officers. Never attempt to interfere with the arrest of others who may be with you.

“Always note the name of the officer with whom you come in contact. Record, document, and report officer misconduct immediately.”

It concluded with this: “Argue your rights in court. If you have complied and feel your civil rights have been violated, please contact the NAACP.”

Dr. Geraldine Hayes Nelson, the former president of the Portage County NAACP, and Renee Romine, the current president, are retired Kent State administrators. They have worked extensively with African American, Latinx and underrepresented students who enroll in Kent State, helping them become savvier about their transition into Portage County while they are here.

It was a ban on hip-hop music in downtown Kent and concerns voiced by Kent State Black United Students and former Kent State University Police Lt. Robert Nation and Sgt. Anthony Floyd that brought to light the need to improve relations with law enforcement. Eventually, the effort and need spread across Portage County with the NAACP receiving increased concerns from the community about the need to open lines of communication.

To respond, the local chapter of the NAACP started hosting quarterly meetings with local law enforcement agencies to strengthen communication between Portage County law enforcement, African American students and the local community.

“When a police officer approaches them, their natural instinct is to run out of fear of victimization,” Romine said. “Having a better understanding on both sides can defuse that situation.”

To show how misunderstandings can rise, Nelson offered the example of playing music loudly in automobiles, which may be acceptable behavior in inner-city Cleveland but is frowned upon in Portage County.

Romine, a retired U.S. Army Reserve captain who is pursuing a doctorate in interprofessional leadership at Kent State, brings strong assets to the discussions. Her late husband, Melvin, was in law enforcement in Akron as a parole hearing officer. Her son, Orlando, is a proud member of the Akron Police Department. She praised Ravenna Police Chief Jeff Wallis for his interest in bridging the gap between the community, local law enforcement and the African American community.

Nelson and Romine said the police departments of Kent, Ravenna, Streetsboro and Kent State University as well as the Ohio Highway Patrol have been enthusiastic participants in the quarterly information sessions. They also praised Ohio Highway Patrol Capt. Jeff Greene, formerly of the Ravenna Post but now promoted to a seven-county administrative area centered in Warren.

Over the telephone, Greene expressed support for the efforts of those leading the Portage County chapter of the NAACP.

“We need good communication and understanding between law enforcement and minorities,” he said. “The quarterly information sessions provide positive results.”

Nelson and Romine noted that the combined efforts of Black United Students, NAACP, Kent State Police Department, Kent Police Chief Nick Shearer and the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Greene resulted in a peaceful “Black Lives Matter” day of remembrance.

I thought about Akron’s Jayland Walker, the young man who in June 2022 fled police in his car and was killed by a fusillade of police bullets. I recalled the killing 10 years ago of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by a Cleveland police officer who said he mistakenly thought the youngster had a gun. I thought about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis four years ago and of other encounters between Black men and law enforcement officers gone horribly wrong.

That NAACP advice card I brought home from that Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast was a reminder of how fragile race relations continue to be and of their too often unfortunate consequences.

Kudos to the police who are showing good faith in trying to build better relationships with minorities, especially African Americans. Kudos to NAACP volunteers like Dr. Geraldine Hayes Nelson and retired Capt. Renee Romine, who counsel the calm perseverance needed to create a more inclusive and kinder sense of community for us all.

David E. Dix is a retired publisher of the Record-Courier.

