Commissioner candidate Eric Strouse says he has a feel for what Holmes residents want

MILLERSBURG − A balance between agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and residential housing are the most important issues facing Holmes County, according to one of the candidates running for commissioner.

"I am for supporting Holmes County businesses so they can continue to thrive," Eric Strouse said.

Five Republicans are vying for the Holmes County commissioner seat held by Ray Eyler, who is not seeking reelection after serving four terms.

Facing off in the March 19 primary election for his seat are Dave Crilow, Holley Johnson, Steve Johnson, Dustin Kaufman and Strouse.

Opposing Republican Joe Miller for his seat is will be Ervin D. Yoder.

Eric Strouse

The Daily Record will feature each candidate in stories in the next few weeks.

Strouse is a West Holmes graduate with an agricultural degree from The Ohio State University. He has over 40 years of banking and finance experience and has served on the West Holmes Local School Board for 24 years. He has worked with Habitat for Humanity for 25 years.

Strouse wants to preserve the culture of the county

The candidate said he wants to preserve the culture of Holmes County. He is a lifelong resident of and said he has a good feel for what the people want.

He said he is not in favor of huge billboard advertising or roundabouts. He sees traffic issues as a growing concern in the county.

"I will be the Holmes County commissioner that you can count on," Strouse said. "I will listen to your concerns and do everything possible to find solutions. Holmes County and its people are my passion. I want to see Holmes County thrive.

"My 40 years of business and agriculture financial knowledge and my 24 years of public school finance experiences are qualities I posses that make me the best candidate," Strouse said. "Now that I am retired, I want to use my time to increase my efforts to support Holmes County."

Business background and school board service

Strouse has political/government experience service, including 24 years on the West Holmes Local School Board, six years on the Holmes/Wayne Counseling Center Board, six years on the Holmes County Fair Board and serving on the Millersburg Zoning Board.

His goals as commissioner are to listen and work to find solutions to citizen concerns.

"I will support villages and townships in writing grants and securing matching dollars to improve infrastructure," he said. "I've served on the Habitat for Humanity Board, since the beginning in Holmes County. Currently we have built over 35 homes."

He said he enjoys serving on the Holmes County Fair Swine Committee and helping young people and families work together toward success.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Eric Strouse sees traffic, growing business as issues in Holmes