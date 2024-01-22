Company to lay off 294 working at Amazon sites across 4 counties, including York

A facility support company will lay off 294 workers in Pennsylvania after not renewing its contract with Amazon, according to a WARN notice from the state's Department of Labor and Industry.

Newbold Services, based in Greenville, S.C., will layoff workers in York and four other counties effective March 5, the notice states. The company has more than 3,000 employees across more than 30 states, according to its website. It provides janitorial, staffing, security and other facility services to businesses in the healthcare, education, logistics and manufacturing industries.

Per the notice, Newbold's action will be permanent and all employees will be separated from employment unless they remain employed elsewhere with the company.

Those being laid off in York County worked in Amazon's warehouse at 500 McCarthy Drive in Fairview Township. Newbold will also be laying off employees in Cumberland, Lehigh, Northampton and Luzerne counties.

