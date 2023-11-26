A complete list of all Latter-day Saint temples under construction
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 52 new temples under construction.
Twelve temples were dedicated or are to be dedicated in 2023, including:
Bentonville Arkansas Temple
Brasília Brazil Temple
Columbus Ohio Temple
Feather River California Temple
Helena Montana Temple
Bangkok Thailand Temple
McAllen Texas Temple
Moses Lake Washington Temple
Okinawa Japan Temple
Richmond Virginia Temple
San Juan Puerto Rico Temple
Saratoga Springs Utah Temple
There are 335 total temples of the Church of Jesus Christ — 97 announced, 52 under construction and 186 dedicated (including those under renovation).
See individual dedication dates below:
Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple
Announced: April 5, 2015, by President Thomas S. Monson.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 8, 2018, presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023 or early 2024.
Alabang Philippines Temple
Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.
Groundbreaking: June 4, 2020, presided over by Elder Evan A. Schmutz, the Philippines Area president.
Status: Scheduled for completion by mid-to-late 2024.
Antofagasta Chile Temple
Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 27, 2020, presided over by Elder Juan Pablo Villar, South America South Area presidency.
Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2024 or early 2025.
Auckland New Zealand Temple
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: June 13, 2020, presided by Ian S. Arden, president of the Pacific Area.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Bacolod Philippines Temple
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Dec. 11, 2021, presided over by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, Philippines Area president.
Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2025 or early 2026.
Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple
Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: April 9, 2022, presided over by Elder Joaquin E. Costa of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.
Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: June 17, 2023, presided by Elder Juan A. Uceda, the second counselor in the Brazil Area Presidency.
Status: The official rendering and location of the temple were announced by the church in September 2021. The temple will be located at Rua Professor José Vieira de Mendonça, 1485 — Engenho Nogueira, Belo Horizonte — MG, 31310-260, Brazil. Construction.
Bengaluru India Temple
Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson
Groundbreaking: Dec. 2, 2020, presided over by Elder Robert K. Williams of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.
Burley Idaho Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: June 4, 2022, presided over by Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2025..
Casper Wyoming Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 2021, presided over by Elder S. Gifford Nielson of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Cobán Guatemala Temple
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Nove. 14, 2020, presided over by Elder Brian K. Taylor, president of the Central America Area.
Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024.
Davao Philippines Temple
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2020, presided over by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, president of the Philippines Area.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2025.
Deseret Peak Utah Temple
Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: May 15, 2021, by Elder Brook P. Hales of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Elko Nevada Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: May 7, 2022, presided over by Elder Paul B. Pieper of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2025.
Ephraim Utah Temple
Announced: May 1, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Aug. 27, 2022, presided over by President Russell M. Nelson.
Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2025.
Farmington New Mexico Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: April 30, 2022, presided over by Elder Anthony D. Perkins of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2025.
Freetown Sierra Leone Temple
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: March 19, 2022, presided over by Elder Hugo E. Martinez, president of the Africa West Area.
Status: Construction has not yet started.
Grand Junction Colorado Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: April 16, 2022, presided over by Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in early to mid-2025.
Harare Zimbabwe Temple
Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson.
Groundbreaking: Dec. 12, 2020, presided over by Elder Edward Dube of the Africa South Area presidency.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2024.
Heber Valley Utah Temple
Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Oct. 8, 2022, presided over by President Nelson, per a church release.
Status: The temple is awaiting full-scale construction.
Layton Utah Temple
Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: May 23, 2020, presided over by Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2023.
Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple
Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson.
Groundbreaking: June 8, 2019, presided over by Elder Enrique R. Falabella, president of the South America Northwest Area.
Status: Dedication is set for Jan. 14, 2024, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles following the open house running from Nov. 10 until Dec. 9.
Lindon Utah Temple
Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: April 23, 2022, presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, president of the Utah Area.
Status: Scheduled for completion in early to mid-2025.
Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple
Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Aug. 20, 2022, presided over by Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, president of the Africa Central Area.
Status: Construction has not yet started.
Managua Nicaragua Temple
Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 26, 2022, with Elder Taylor G. Godoy, first counselor in the Central America Area Presidency, presiding.
Status: The temple is closed during construction. An official rendering of the single-story temple was released in Oct. 2022. Plans call for about 25,000 square feet. It will be built on a nearly 9-acre site at km 9.3 Carretera Masaya between the 2nd and 3rd entrance streets to Residencial Las Colinas, Distrito V – (5).
Mendoza Argentina Temple
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Dec. 17, 2020, presided over by Elder Allen D. Haynie of the South America South Area presidency.
Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024.
Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple
Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Dec. 3, 2022, with Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, second counselor in the Central America Area Presidency, presiding.
Status: Originally referred to as the Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, the name changed before the groundbreaking. The 30,000-square-foot temple is being built on a 1.5-acre site at the intersection of 12 Calle and 5-56 in Guatemala City.
Modesto California Temple
Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Oct. 7, 2023, with Elder Gary B. Sabin, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s North America West Area presidency, presiding.
Status: The future temple will be built next to a current meetinghouse at 4300 Dale Road in Modesto and is planned to be a single-story building, spanning 30,000 square feet.
Montpelier Idaho Temple
Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: June 17, 2023, with Elder Ryan K. Olsen of the Seventy presiding.
Status: As announced in May 2022 by the church, the temple will be located on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier and feature a two-story structure of about 27,000 square feet.
Nairobi Kenya Temple
Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.
Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 2021, presided over by Elder Joseph W. Sitati, president of the Africa Central Area.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid to late 2024.
Neiafu Tonga Temple
Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 2021, presided over by Elder Inoke Kupu, an Area Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.
Orem Utah Temple
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: September 5, 2020, presided over by Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area.
Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023. On June 20, 2013, the church announced the dedication date which will be Jan. 21, 2024. The open house will begin Friday, Oct. 27 and end Saturday, Dec. 16.
Pago Pago American Samoa Temple
Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: October 30, 2021, presided over by Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2024 or early 2025.
Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson
Groundbreaking: Sept. 18, 2021, presided over by President Veasna Kuonno Neang, president of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission.
Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2024.
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple
Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Aug. 21, 2021, presided over by Elder Randall K. Bennett of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: April 22, 2023, presided by Elder Peter F. Meurs, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Pacific Area Presidency
Status: The rendering and location of the temple, first released in September 2020, will be at Muniogo Crescent, Badili, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea and will be a single-story building of about 9,550 square feet. A distribution center and missionary and worker apartments will be built on the grounds.
Port Vila Vanuatu Temple
Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: April 8, 2023, by Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific area.
Status: Groundbreaking was scheduled for March 4, 2023, for the 10,000-square-foot temple, but cyclones in the area forced back the date. The temple is still under construction.
Puebla Mexico Temple
Announced: October 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: November 30, 2019, presided over by Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, president of the Mexico Area.
Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023 to early 2024.
Querétaro Mexico Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson,
Groundbreaking: Jan. 7, 2023, presided over by Elder Adrián Ochoa, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Mexico Area Presidency, per the church.
Status: Start of construction pending.
Red Cliffs Utah Temple
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 7, 2020, presided over by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024. A public open house will run from February 1 to March 2, excluding Sundays. President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency of the church will dedicate the temple on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in two sessions to be broadcast to the surrounding temple district, per the church.
Salta Argentina Temple
Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2020, presided over by Elder Benjamin De Hoyos, president of the South America South Area.
Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023 to early 2024.
Salvador Brazil Temple
Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Aug. 7, 2021, presided over by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, president of the Brazil Area.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple
Announced: April 7, 2019.
Groundbreaking: Sept. 5, 2020, presided over by Elder José Bernardo Hernandez Orellana, General Authority Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Smithfield Utah Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: June 18, 2022, presided over by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.
Syracuse Utah Temple
Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: June 12, 2021, presided over by Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2024.
Tallahassee Florida Temple
Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson
Groundbreaking: June 5, 2021, presided over by Elder James B. Martino of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024.
Taylorsville Utah Temple
Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Oct. 31, 2020, presided over by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023.
Torreón Mexico Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Dec. 10, 2022, presided by Elder Hugo Montoya, president of the Mexico area
Status: An artist’s rendering and the location of the temple were announced by the church in September 2021. Built on nearly an acre, the temple will be about 10,000 square feet. No expected completion date yet.
Urdaneta Philippines Temple
Announced: Oct. 2, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson.
Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 2019, presided over by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2023.
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: Oct. 29, 2022, presided by Elder Valeri V. Cordón.
Status: Originally called the Eugene Oregon Temple, the name was later changed with the release of the rendering and location in September 2021.
Yorba Linda California Temple
Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
Groundbreaking: June 18, 2022, presided over by Elder Mark A. Bragg of the Quorum of the Seventy.
Status: Construction has not yet begun.
