A complete list of all Latter-day Saint temples under construction

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 52 new temples under construction.

Twelve temples were dedicated or are to be dedicated in 2023, including:

Bentonville Arkansas Temple

Brasília Brazil Temple

Columbus Ohio Temple

Feather River California Temple

Helena Montana Temple

Bangkok Thailand Temple

McAllen Texas Temple

Moses Lake Washington Temple

Okinawa Japan Temple

Richmond Virginia Temple

San Juan Puerto Rico Temple

Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

There are 335 total temples of the Church of Jesus Christ — 97 announced, 52 under construction and 186 dedicated (including those under renovation).

See individual dedication dates below:

Announced: April 5, 2015, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 8, 2018, presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023 or early 2024.

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: June 4, 2020, presided over by Elder Evan A. Schmutz, the Philippines Area president.

Status: Scheduled for completion by mid-to-late 2024.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 27, 2020, presided over by Elder Juan Pablo Villar, South America South Area presidency.

Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2024 or early 2025.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: June 13, 2020, presided by Ian S. Arden, president of the Pacific Area.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 11, 2021, presided over by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, Philippines Area president.

Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2025 or early 2026.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: April 9, 2022, presided over by Elder Joaquin E. Costa of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking : June 17, 2023, presided by Elder Juan A. Uceda, the second counselor in the Brazil Area Presidency.

Status: The official rendering and location of the temple were announced by the church in September 2021. The temple will be located at Rua Professor José Vieira de Mendonça, 1485 — Engenho Nogueira, Belo Horizonte — MG, 31310-260, Brazil. Construction.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: Dec. 2, 2020, presided over by Elder Robert K. Williams of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: June 4, 2022, presided over by Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2025..

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 2021, presided over by Elder S. Gifford Nielson of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Nove. 14, 2020, presided over by Elder Brian K. Taylor, president of the Central America Area.

Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2020, presided over by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, president of the Philippines Area.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2025.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: May 15, 2021, by Elder Brook P. Hales of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: May 7, 2022, presided over by Elder Paul B. Pieper of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2025.

Announced: May 1, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 27, 2022, presided over by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2025.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: April 30, 2022, presided over by Elder Anthony D. Perkins of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2025.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: March 19, 2022, presided over by Elder Hugo E. Martinez, president of the Africa West Area.

Status: Construction has not yet started.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: April 16, 2022, presided over by Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in early to mid-2025.

Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 12, 2020, presided over by Elder Edward Dube of the Africa South Area presidency.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2024.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking : Oct. 8, 2022, presided over by President Nelson, per a church release.

Status: The temple is awaiting full-scale construction.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: May 23, 2020, presided over by Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2023.

Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: June 8, 2019, presided over by Elder Enrique R. Falabella, president of the South America Northwest Area.

Status: Dedication is set for Jan. 14, 2024, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles following the open house running from Nov. 10 until Dec. 9.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: April 23, 2022, presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, president of the Utah Area.

Status: Scheduled for completion in early to mid-2025.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 20, 2022, presided over by Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, president of the Africa Central Area.

Status: Construction has not yet started.

An artist’s rendering of the Managua Nicaragua Temple released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 17, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 26, 2022, with Elder Taylor G. Godoy, first counselor in the Central America Area Presidency, presiding.

Status: The temple is closed during construction. An official rendering of the single-story temple was released in Oct. 2022. Plans call for about 25,000 square feet. It will be built on a nearly 9-acre site at km 9.3 Carretera Masaya between the 2nd and 3rd entrance streets to Residencial Las Colinas, Distrito V – (5).

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 17, 2020, presided over by Elder Allen D. Haynie of the South America South Area presidency.

Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking : Dec. 3, 2022, with Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, second counselor in the Central America Area Presidency, presiding.

Status: Originally referred to as the Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, the name changed before the groundbreaking. The 30,000-square-foot temple is being built on a 1.5-acre site at the intersection of 12 Calle and 5-56 in Guatemala City.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 7, 2023, with Elder Gary B. Sabin, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s North America West Area presidency, presiding.

Status: The future temple will be built next to a current meetinghouse at 4300 Dale Road in Modesto and is planned to be a single-story building, spanning 30,000 square feet.

An artist’s rendering of the Montpelier Idaho Temple released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 6, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking : June 17, 2023, with Elder Ryan K. Olsen of the Seventy presiding.

Status: As announced in May 2022 by the church, the temple will be located on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier and feature a two-story structure of about 27,000 square feet.

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 2021, presided over by Elder Joseph W. Sitati, president of the Africa Central Area.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid to late 2024.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 2021, presided over by Elder Inoke Kupu, an Area Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: September 5, 2020, presided over by Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area.

Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023. On June 20, 2013, the church announced the dedication date which will be Jan. 21, 2024. The open house will begin Friday, Oct. 27 and end Saturday, Dec. 16.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: October 30, 2021, presided over by Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2024 or early 2025.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: Sept. 18, 2021, presided over by President Veasna Kuonno Neang, president of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission.

Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2024.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 21, 2021, presided over by Elder Randall K. Bennett of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.

An artist’s rendition of the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple released in September 2020. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking : April 22, 2023, presided by Elder Peter F. Meurs, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Pacific Area Presidency

Status: The rendering and location of the temple, first released in September 2020, will be at Muniogo Crescent, Badili, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea and will be a single-story building of about 9,550 square feet. A distribution center and missionary and worker apartments will be built on the grounds.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking : April 8, 2023, by Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific area.

Status: Groundbreaking was scheduled for March 4, 2023, for the 10,000-square-foot temple, but cyclones in the area forced back the date. The temple is still under construction.

Announced: October 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: November 30, 2019, presided over by Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, president of the Mexico Area.

Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023 to early 2024.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson,

Groundbreaking: Jan. 7, 2023, presided over by Elder Adrián Ochoa, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Mexico Area Presidency, per the church.

Status: Start of construction pending.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 7, 2020, presided over by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024. A public open house will run from February 1 to March 2, excluding Sundays. President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency of the church will dedicate the temple on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in two sessions to be broadcast to the surrounding temple district, per the church.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2020, presided over by Elder Benjamin De Hoyos, president of the South America South Area.

Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023 to early 2024.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 7, 2021, presided over by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, president of the Brazil Area.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.

Announced: April 7, 2019.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 5, 2020, presided over by Elder José Bernardo Hernandez Orellana, General Authority Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: June 18, 2022, presided over by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: June 12, 2021, presided over by Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2024.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: June 5, 2021, presided over by Elder James B. Martino of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 31, 2020, presided over by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 10, 2022, presided by Elder Hugo Montoya, president of the Mexico area

Status: An artist’s rendering and the location of the temple were announced by the church in September 2021. Built on nearly an acre, the temple will be about 10,000 square feet. No expected completion date yet.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 2019, presided over by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2023.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 29, 2022, presided by Elder Valeri V. Cordón.

Status: Originally called the Eugene Oregon Temple, the name was later changed with the release of the rendering and location in September 2021.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Groundbreaking: June 18, 2022, presided over by Elder Mark A. Bragg of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Status: Construction has not yet begun.

