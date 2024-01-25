Conflict with New York defamation case forces Donald Trump to cancel swing state fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump has canceled a Friday visit to Arizona that was intended to raise money for the troubled state Republican Party to attend the final day of a defamation trial in New York.

An Arizona GOP spokesperson confirmed the cancellation to The Arizona Republic on Thursday afternoon. Trump had been scheduled to hold a rally at Dream City Church in north Phoenix as part of the Arizona GOP's Freedom Fest event.

"We're cancelling the Freedom Fest because President Trump canceled his visit to Arizona. The reason they gave us is he has a scheduling conflict with a court hearing," Dajana Zlatičanin, the party spokesperson, said.

Trump is expected in a Manhattan courtroom Friday for final arguments in a trial that will determine what, if any, damages he owes former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll after a civil court jury last year found him liable for sexually abusing her in the mid-1990s, and for defaming her through his public denials of her charges.

The cancellation comes one day after Jeff DeWit, the party's chair, resigned following the release of a March 2023 audio recording in which he offered Kari Lake a lucrative job to stay out of the U.S. Senate race. Lake rejected what she characterized as a bribe.

In his resignation, DeWit said "Lake's team" threatened to release another, more damaging recording. In the recording, DeWit cast doubt on Lake's election prospects and expressed doubt about Trump's chances. In comments to NBC News, DeWit said there was widespread doubt about Lake's elective viability.

Both DeWit and Lake are among the most prominent Trump loyalists in Arizona. Their falling out leaves the Arizona GOP suddenly searching for a new leader and comes as DeWit was trying to rebuild its financial footing, something a Trump visit could have helped.

Instead, the party faces new questions ahead of its annual meeting on Saturday.

DeWit made clear in his resignation that he had hoped to stay in his post until receiving what he viewed as a threat from Lake's team.

"I have decided not to take the risk," DeWit wrote. "I am resigning as Lake requested, in the hope that she will honor her commitment to cease her attacks."

Hours later, Lake told an online audience DeWit's efforts were "disgusting" but didn't address why she waited until this week to release the recording and her campaign maintained no one there tried to blackmail DeWit.

The cancellation also comes at a time when Trump was looking to build momentum for a general election campaign after his sweep of the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.

Trump briefly testified in New York on Thursday in a case to assess damages against him for continuing to defame E. Jean Carroll, the woman who successfully sued him for sexually assaulting her in the 1990s. Closing arguments in that case are scheduled for Friday.

