Congressman Andy Kim visits Ridgewood to make his case to Bergen County democrats

Congressman Andy Kim spoke to a standing-room-only crowd in Ridgewood Thursday night, an appearance meant to bolster his bid to win the party line on the primary ballot, a crucial spot that typically helps drive votes on election day.

The appearance comes less than two weeks before Bergen County democrats hold a pivotal convention on March 4 to determine if Kim or Tammy Murphy, wife of Gov. Phil Murphy, wins their endorsement. The outcome is far from certain.

Though Kim, a congressman from South Jersey, was interrupted twice by a protester calling for a ceasefire in the Israel/Gaza war, he ultimately spent about 30 minutes talking to more than 200 people about why he’s dedicated his career to public service.

“When I thought about what I wanted to do with my life there was nothing I wanted more than to serve this country that gave my family so much,” said Kim, who famously was photographed cleaning up the Capitol the day after the June 6 riots.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., helps ATF police officers clean up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday.

Kim spoke of his parents and their immigrant journey from South Korea to the United States 50 years ago in an effort to secure a better life for their family. He highlighted his work in diplomacy and national security during the Obama administration.

He said that he was inspired to run for Congress when he saw the representative from his district, Tom McArthur act so supportive of then President Donald Trump’s efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act.

Six years later, he felt the same way after the federal indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez which he called a “breaking point.”

Kim noted that he was the first elected official from the state to call for Menendez’s resignation and that the response the senator issued, which ended with the phrase “I am not going anywhere,” is what led to his candidacy.

“That was just the last straw for me because when I hear those five words… it sounds like to me he’s saying this seat is mine,” Kim said. “That is the complete opposite of what I think public service is about. We don’t own these seats. They’re owned by the people and it's entrusted to us.”

Thursday’s event was not sanctioned by the Bergen County Democratic Organization, but that did not stop supporters from being vocal throughout the evening and giving him a standing ovation.

Ridgewood resident Niti Mistry introduced the congressman. After the event she said that she liked that he’s a lifelong Democrat, unlike Murphy, who switched parties from Republican to Democrat in 2014.

“I seriously question, would she still be in the GOP if her husband didn’t run for governor,” Mistry said. “My two main issues as a woman and a mother are women’s rights and gun control… Sandy Hook happened in 2012 and she was a Republican until 2014 as a mom, I don’t get it.”

The idea that Kim is a “good Democrat” drew in Linda Steurwald of Midland Park as well. She said that she likes his national security experience as well as his “integrity and authenticity.”

Steurwald said that she sees the first lady’s candidacy as an “impropriety issue” and that with Gov. Phil Murphy’s term running through 2025, she has an issue with two of the three statewide elected positions coming from the same household.

She also likes that Kim does not accept corporate PAC ― political action committee ― donations which makes him a “more liberated” candidate who is not “working under the direction of lobbyists.”

There were a handful of Bergen County mayors and municipal committee officials in the crowd though none of the Democrats elected at the county level attended nor did Bergen County Democratic Chairman Paul Juliano.

Juliano endorsed Murphy just days after she announced her candidacy in November. Juliano currently serves as the president and CEO of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. He was appointed to the post by the governor last year.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Andy Kim visits Ridgewood NJ to court Democrats ahead of 2024 primary