Is the NJ Democratic nomination for Senate really 'in play'? Can Kim win? | Stile

Rep. Andy Kim clearly had reasons to cast himself as the new momentum candidate after his stunning victory in the Monmouth County Democratic Convention last Saturday over hometown candidate Tammy Murphy for the U.S. Senate primary.

“I think that it sends a very strong message across all of the counties that the energy that we have is real, and it should not be underestimated," Kim said after capturing 57% of the convention vote, earning him the coveted placement on the ballot line in Monmouth with other county-endorsed Democratic candidates.

“Everything is in play,” he said.

Yet hours earlier, as delegates waited in line to vote, news flashed across cellphones that the Passaic County Democratic Party — mostly its municipal and top leaders, not rank-and-file members — had just awarded the line to Murphy.

Although Passaic offers 12,000 fewer Democratic votes, it was a reminder that the old-school party machinery continues to power along on its scheduled path to the June primary. Perhaps not everything was suddenly "in play," as Kim pronounced.

An earthquake in the face of dynastic nepotism?

Saturday’s earthquake in Long Branch only served to illustrate the growing divide in the restive, uncertain New Jersey Democratic Party as it considers a likely successor to Sen. Bob Menendez, the Hudson County Democrat who is facing a slate of federal bribery charges. Menendez, who says he is innocent, is unlikely to seek reelection — although he hasn’t ruled it out.

Kim’s rout has fueled hopes of a revolt of the party’s grassroots — a combination of liberals, reformers and activists who have been silenced or ignored by party leaders for years. The party machine’s swift coronation of Murphy — an inexperienced first-time candidate and a former Republican donor — was the height of arrogance and hubris, many New Jersey Democrats say.

Worse, they argued, is that she is the beneficiary of her husband’s almost Caesar-like powers as governor. Gov. Phil Murphy, of course, is able to corral support for his wife through his capacity to dispense pork, sign or veto legislation and award coveted patronage jobs, and even by his ability to showcase his wife through the public relations apparatus of the governor’s office.

To many activists, it is an exercise in dynastic nepotism — an insult to the party’s core traditions. The institutional embrace prompted many to rally around Kim, a three-term congressman who flipped a Trump district in 2018 and championed campaign finance and ethics reform once he got to Washington.

What about Bergen, Middlesex, Hudson and Essex?

Kim and his supporters now believe that the same undercurrent of dissent that fueled his victory Saturday also courses beneath the party clubhouses of Bergen, Middlesex, Hudson and Essex counties — the Democratic Party-rich fiefs where the institutional leadership has already blessed the first lady with endorsements, which will mean the county line on the ballots and which also ensures her victory there.

Kim’s victory also sparked hopes that more county organizations may eventually embrace a more democratic method of endorsing candidates instead of the imperious method of letting the top leaders in the county effectively award the line with little or no input from county committee delegates on the ground.

“I would love to see the power of the line crack," said Mara Novak, executive director for New Jersey 11th For Change, an influential grassroots group in Essex and Morris counties that helped vault Rep. Mikie Sherrill into office in 2018. “I think it gets in the way of voter choice.”

But Novak, an Essex County committee member from Montclair, and other activists doubt whether Saturday’s outcome will prod the deeply entrenched machine leaders to revise the endorsement process in time for the June election.

Essex County Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones — a lobbyist who also doubles as the state Democratic Party chairman — has already endorsed Tammy Murphy, along with Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo. Both are unlikely to change their minds. And neither will Middlesex County Democrats, whose chairman, Kevin McCabe, another lobbyist, has awarded Murphy the county endorsement.

“I think the party leadership tends to be a lot more conservative than the rank and file," said Rano Banarjee, a Middlesex County Democratic Committee member from Plainsboro who is supportive of Patricia Campos-Medina, a union and Latina activist who received 4% of the vote last Saturday. “The committee itself tends to follow the chair.”

Kim still may have a chance at upcoming conventions, like the one to be held in Bergen County, where Chairman Paul Juliano has endorsed Tammy Murphy, as well as 100 other local and state officials. But when the 1,100 committee members convene on March 4, they will be able to make their choices in secret.

“If [committee members] are allowed to exercise that responsibility, then it should be awarded in a much more open and transparent way," said former state Sen. Loretta Weinberg, a Teaneck committee member who watched Murphy, Kim and Medina participate in an online forum with Teaneck Democrats on Monday. Weinberg has remained neutral in the race. “It’s not in most places.”

Even if Murphy prevails and wins the line in most of the 21 counties, some believe that the grassroots anger could lead to a revolt when a wider pool of Democratic voters cast their choice for the actual nomination in the June primary.

“It's one thing to have a political machine that delivers, takes care of your garbage, cleans up parks,’’ says Jeff Tittel, the former Sierra Club of New Jersey director and political consultant. “But when they start becoming authoritarian and they go against the will of the average activists, it creates resentment.”

