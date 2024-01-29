'Kim-mentum?' A tide of unease about Tammy Murphy washes across NJ Democratic grassroots

Fueling this year’s general election is a fear that the democracy “entrusted to the hands of the American people,” as George Washington declared in his first inaugural address, is on the verge of collapse.

Democrats are terrified that former President Donald Trump, with his authoritarian impulses and his taste for revenge, will trash long-held standards and institutions that unify the nation and prevent it from devolving into a banana republic.

MAGA Republicans on the right, meanwhile, accept as an article of faith that the Justice Department and the “deep state” are out to destroy Trump in a bid to preserve their power. The system is rigged, they assert.

So, amid all this bipartisan anxiety about the fate of American democracy, how have the New Jersey Democratic Party — and the lobbyists in its orbit — responded?

By putting on a public clinic in anti-Democratic machine politics — a rigged system in action, flexing its hubris and arrogance.

First lady Tammy Murphy is shown in Glen Rock, where Gov. Phil Murphy later signed a reproductive rights bill, Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

New Jersey's Democratic leadership rapidly threw its political power behind first lady Tammy Murphy’s bid to capture the nomination for the U.S. Senate. That, in turn, has set the party’s grassroots on a revolt-like footing.

As they quickly fell into lockstep, the leaders of Democratic powerhouse counties — Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex and Passaic in the north and the machine-controlled Camden County in the south — have given Murphy, a former Republican who has never held elective office, an enormous advantage over her rivals. Those endorsements normally translate into preferential bracketing on the county ballots, which almost always translate into primary victories. It's an enormous advantage.

Murphy got those endorsements within days of declaring her candidacy in November. The first lady did so without debating her opponents and without having to make her case directly to the rank and file of the party’s committee members.

To many liberal activists, it’s an anti-democratic snub. And for many, it comes at a sensitive time.

Poised to find a possible successor for New Jersey's senior senator — Sen. Bob Menendez, who is under indictment again on a dizzying array of federal corruption charges — the Democratic Party reverted to its old, closed-door custom of conferring power without the broad consent of its own constituency, in this case the rank-and-file party regulars who make up all-important county committees. And worse, many argue, that the swift alignment around Murphy is a brazen example of fast-track nepotism.

“People have not had a chance to look at the candidates. They haven't had a chance to look at their qualifications — or lack thereof," said Jean Mishkin, a Tenafly resident who joined a group of 100 people last Saturday to hear Rep. Andy Kim, D-Burlington, make his pitch for the nomination for U.S. Senate. Kim, the chief challenger to Murphy, announced his candidacy shortly after Menendez’s indictment was unsealed last September.

“They got everything arranged to maintain the status quo," Mishkin said, referring to Murphy and her husband, the governor, and the party machine officials aligned with them. “And that's the issue: Mrs. Murphy is the corrupt status quo.”

Andy Kim tries to create new advantage

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), speaks during the Bergen County unity rally at Overpeck County Park on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Leonia. Hundreds gathered to discuss the racism facing Asian Americans and to show support and unity.

An anger about disenfranchisement has swept through New Jersey's liberal, grassroots enclaves. Kim has been traveling to these bastions to convert that anger into votes, despite the institutional disadvantage of being denied formal party support in the big Democratic counties.

Kim has talked at fundraisers in private homes and other gatherings in Princeton, Tenafly and South Orange — all affluent, liberal enclaves where activists have been protesting the power of the old-guard Democratic Party machine for years. But the outrage is not solely among the engaged affluent, who have time to focus on civic concerns like the fate of democracy.

Kim has cast himself as a buck-the-establishment Democrat vowing to restore voter faith in a "broken" political system.

But it also comes at a time when President Joe Biden has sought to rally Democrats by framing his likely rematch as a fight to save Democracy from a Trumpian slide towards authoritarianism. Kim argues that the party roundup for Murphy flies in the face of Biden's clarion call in defense of Democracy.

"I was with the President when he gave his speech about Jan. 6, talking about how we need to protect our democracy and saying, you know, 'We know who Donald Trump is, but who are we?' " Kim told CNN, referring to Biden's speech on the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. "And I think about that, in terms of who are we as the Democratic Party. We are better than what we see in New Jersey right now."

For many activists, the lockstep support among top Democratic leaders is an exhibition of rank nepotism. The first lady, a former registered Republican whose political resume is highlighted by her advocacy on maternal health and climate change issues, was able to leap to the front of the line of challengers solely because of her husband’s power over the Democratic Party’s agenda.

“Just because your husband is [the governor], what does this mean for you? We don't know anything about you," said Rosiland McLean, a planning and zoning board secretary for Teaneck and president of Local 820 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The union endorsed Kim in Hamilton Township earlier this month.

Yet, that kind of out reach may prove to be less valuable than obtaining the "line" on the county ballot. And that's where having a husband who happens to be the country's most powerful governor has come in handy.

Governor Murphy controls the fate of judges, legislation, appointments and legislative pork coveted by party leaders and legislators. And several county-level Democratic Party chairs — in Middlesex, Essex and Somerset — double as lobbyists with business interests before the state. They have every incentive to stand in solidarity with the governor’s wife. Crossing him just might be bad for business.

More Charlie Stile: These are the political stories that will dominate NJ headlines in 2024

Team Murphy disputes allegations of nepotism

Tammy Murphy campaign officials — and the governor himself — dispute the charge that nepotism catapulted Murphy into her apparent position as front-runner.

They describe the endorsements as a result of relationships the first lady forged with leaders in recent years and her party-building efforts, raising money and stumping for Democratic candidates in past campaign cycles. Kim, by comparison, has raised little money for candidates outside of his South Jersey district and didn’t reach out to some Democratic county chairs until after he announced his intention to run in September.

“Long before running for office, Tammy has worked to strengthen the Democratic Party in New Jersey and across the country to advance issues critical to working families," Alex Altman, Tammy Murphy’s spokeswoman, said in a statement. “Tammy worked to build the state party by helping it move to solid financial footing and reorganize in order to strengthen its ability to advance the Democratic agenda in New Jersey.”

Yet that doesn’t change the fact that the leadership of key county parties made up their minds in November without giving Kim a chance to make his pitch to county committee members, who, in most counties, formalize the endorsements in nominating conventions in the early spring.

Kim is effectively running an insurgency, hoping to bypass the leaders at the top of county parties by appealing to the rank and file by touting his record of flipping a Republican seat in 2018 and his foreign policy experience as a national security aide in the Obama administration. He will make the case that he represents the safer choice for holding the seat in November if Menendez loses the primary in June or simply decides not to seek reelection.

'How Jersey is presented'

Still, having the clubhouse door effectively shut on a battle-tested Kim while Tammy Murphy, who has never held office, is effectively anointed the party choice is what rankles activists the most.

“The issue for us is how Jersey is presented to the rest of the United States when we have to contend with situations like the one we find ourselves in now," said Chad Coleman, a Tenafly Democrat. “It is a concern to us. And you know, if regular voters can’t participate and address these sorts of things … it won't get done.”

Kim’s campaign has attracted activists who have mobilized in recent years in an effort to reform or abolish the county party ballot “line,” which confers an enormous advantage in primaries for incumbents and significantly limits the competitive threat of challengers. A recent study conducted by Julia Sass Rubin, a professor at the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers, examined 45 congressional and Senate races in New Jersey between 2002 and 2022. The study found that on average, county-endorsed candidates placed in the line enjoyed a 38-point advantage.

Sass Rubin and other activists have traveled around the state crusading against the line and its dangers to the Democratic process. And now, the swift support for the first lady from the large county machine leaders served as a stunning Exhibit A of the process.

More Charlie Stile: Taking dead aim at Trump, progressive Latina jumps into Senate race in NJ

“We are Democrats, and we shouldn't stand for that,” said Bryan Randolph, also of Tenafly.

Yet Murphy allies point to a long list of faith-based and community groups supporting Tammy Murphy’s effort — a separate set of Democratic grassroots, so to speak. And despite the activists drawn to Kim’s campaign, Murphy’s campaign may have already calculated that the liberal wing is not large enough to prevent her from defeating Kim and other candidates — including Patricia Campos-Medina, a longtime labor activist, and Lawrence Hamm, a longtime civil rights and social justice leader in Newark.

Taking aim at Andy Kim's surrogates

That could help explain the salvo the Tammy Murphy camp fired at Kim last week after he snagged the endorsement of former Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-Hunterdon, who was defeated by Republican Tom Kean Jr. in a 2022 rematch.

Tammy Murphy called for a ban on congressional stock trading, arguing that “our country is losing faith in our public servants, in part, because they believe that too many Washington politicians are more focused on increasing their personal wealth than our country’s prosperity," she said.

But Murphy went on to note that Kim introduced a similar ban only after it was learned that Malinowski was being probed by the House Ethics Committee for failing to properly disclose some $3 million in stock trades. Now, “without irony,’’ Kim accepted Malinowski’s endorsement, she said.

The attack was eye-opening for a number of reasons. For one, Malinowski enjoyed strong support from the coalition of liberal activists in the 7th Congressional District of Hunterdon County and parts of Warren, Somerset, Union, Essex and Morris counties.

The Murphy's also endorsed and contributed to Malinowski's 2022 campaign. And her swipe also recycles a line of attack that the Republican Kean used against Malinowski during the 2022 race.

The first lady, a first time candidate, was, perhaps, showing donors and supporters that she is not afraid to dust it up in the ring with an experienced candidate. Or there's another possible explanation: Kim’s insurgency is starting to take hold, and she needed to dim the halo hovering over him before it's too late.

“Kim-mentum” may prove to be just too real for the machine.

Charlie Stile is a veteran New Jersey political columnist. For unlimited access to his unique insights into New Jersey’s political power structure and his powerful watchdog work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: stile@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Senate candidates: Andy Kim hopes to use Tammy Murphy unease