Conspiracy trial of Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher caps tumultuous years for city and JEA

A courtroom sketch of former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn (far left) and CFO Ryan Wannemacher (far right).

The trial of former JEA leaders Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher is the latest milestone in a saga that rocked the city of Jacksonville.

Here is a timeline of key events that unfolded during the time Zahn served as CEO and Wannemacher was chief financial officer and the ensuing investigations into what happened at the city-owned utility.

JEA board hires Aaron Zahn as CEO

Zahn was a surprise choice by the JEA board for interim CEO in April 2018. He had been on the board for only a couple of months when he stepped down from it and applied to be CEO. JEA had just gone through a bruising consideration of whether it should pursue privatization of the utility. That option was not under actively consideration by the board when it hired Zahn, who had not previously worked for a public utility.

The leadership changes in JEA also resulted in the promotion of Wannemacher to the post of chief financial officer.

JEA invites bids for sale of utility

The JEA board held a series of meetings from May to July 2019 that examined various scenarios for the future of the utility, which provides electric and water service to several hundred thousand customers in most of Duval County plus parts of St. Johns, Nassau and Clay counties.

Before the JEA board discussed whether to put the utility up for sale, JEA executives met with outside attorneys and investment bankers who flew in for three days of meetings July 10-12 at The Club Continental, a resort hotel in Orange Park. The event used the code name "Project Freebird" for the privatization process.

At a July 23, 2019 meeting, the board voted to invite bids for the potential sale of utility. The board gave a green light for exploring a potential sale after Zahn said the other option was to slash one-fourth of the workforce by laying off 574 employees.

At the end of the meeting, the board also approved an employee incentive plan known as a "performance unit plan," or PUP for short, that would let employees purchase units at a price of $10 apiece and cash them out in the future based on the company's financial performance.

City Council Auditor report on PUP shocks council members

JEA was in the midst of months of closed-door negotiations with companies interested in purchasing the utility when the City Council Auditor's Office issued a memo that said the PUP incentive plan would deliver financial windfalls for JEA employees in the event of a sale.

Jacksonville City Council member Ron Salem asks questions during a December 2019 session concerning JEA.

Kyle Billy, who was City Council auditor at the time, said if JEA were sold at a price that netted a gain of $4 billion for the city, JEA employees would reap $315 million based on them putting $1 million of their own money into the performance plan.

City Council member Ron Salem called it a “mind-boggling” concept and was among the council members who urged JEA to kill the plan.

State attorney investigates matters involving JEA

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said on Dec. 18, 2019, her office had been examining JEA matters.

“We have heard the concerns of the community over the past several months. This office is — and has been — looking into matters involving JEA," she said.

By then, the sales process was unraveling in the face of growing City Council opposition. The board put Zahn on administrative leave on Dec. 17 at a meeting and also killed the PUP incentive plan. The board then pulled the plug on the sales process at a Dec. 24 meeting after Mayor Lenny Curry said the public had lost trust in it.

Wannemacher was terminated without cause on Dec. 27 and the board decided on Jan. 28, 2020 to fire Zahn with cause. The entire JEA board then resigned.

FBI investigation takes over from state attorney

Nelson said on Jan. 13, 2020, that her office had initiated an investigation in 2019 of issues "related to the privatization of JEA" and she had determined the “appropriate venue to continue this investigation is the federal justice system.”

She federal authorities would take the lead moving forward "and have the full support of this office."

State Attorney Melissa Nelson, shown speaking in 2019, initiated an investigation of JEA matters and then referred it to federal authorities to take the lead.

On April 23, JEA received a wide-ranging federal subpoena, the strongest sign to date of an ongoing criminal investigation. Almost a year later, a federal grand jury began hearing testimony in March 2021.

City Council launches investigation of the sales process

A special Jacksonville City Council committee released an extensive report in January 2021 about what happened during the sales attempt, concluding Curry wanted to sell the utility because of billions of dollars in proceeds a sale would generate, but that plan "ran afoul through Aaron Zahn’s greed" in coupling the JEA sale with the PUP plan.

The report concluded Zahn used "intentional misrepresentations and omissions" about JEA’s financial health to justify the sale. The report said Zahn and other JEA executives made "materially misleading" statements to the JEA board in order to win its support for what it called an "ill-conceived" bonus plan.

An attorney for Zahn pushed back against the report's conclusions, saying Zahn "vehemently disagrees with the disparaging and defamatory inferences, innuendos, and coerced statements contained in the report. The truth around JEA’s strategic planning process is complex and definitively involved" the mayor, City Council, the JEA board, the Office of General Counsel and "countless strategic advisors."

Grand jury indicts Zahn and Wannemacher

Federal prosecutors unsealed a 30-page indictment on March 7, 2022, that charged Zahn and Wannemacher with conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with the creation of the PUP plan. The indictment alleged they devised the bonus plan to enrich JEA employees, including themselves, if the city had sold the utility. The indictment alleges they concealed the amount of money at stake in the plan so the JEA board would approve it.

Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn with his wife Mary Branan Ennis Zahn and attorney Brian Albritton leave the federal courthouse after Zahn posted bond on March 8, 2022

Zahn and Wannemacher pleaded not guilty to all charges and filed motions that unsuccessfully tried to toss the indictment on grounds that federal prosecutors violated their constitutional rights.

The trial started Wednesday morning before U.S. District Judge Brian Davis in the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville.

