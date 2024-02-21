Who will control the House after 2024? From Michigan to California, these are the tight races to watch

WASHINGTON – All 435 House seats are up for grabs in the 2024 elections, but just a small fraction of them will be competitive races and help determine which party takes control of the lower chamber next year.

The stakes are particularly high in 2024, considering Republicans have the narrowest of majorities in the House. GOP lawmakers' razor-thin command has made it difficult for them to pass conservative priorities, thanks to a handful of recalcitrant members.

Republicans currently control 219 seats, while Democrats hold 212 (Democrats will hold 213 seats when Rep.-elect Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., is sworn into Congress.) That means all it would take for Democrats to reclaim control is flipping just a few districts.

Here are some races to watch this year:

Republican seats in Joe Biden's districts

Much of the focus in this year’s House races will be on the 17 Republicans representing districts President Joe Biden won in the 2020 presidential election. These “crossover” districts, as they’re called, will be critical in determining control of the lower chamber.

These districts are where Democrats see their best chances of recapturing the House. Republicans will have to defend most if not all of these seats if they hope to keep their slim majority – or expand it.

The 17 Republicans representing Biden-won districts are:

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.

Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif.

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif.

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y.

Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., ties a tie as he chats with Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Democratic seats in Donald Trump's districts

While not as many in number, Republicans also have a set of vulnerable seats to target: Democrats representing districts former President Donald Trump won in the 2020 election.

If Republicans want to keep their majority and get a little more breathing room to pass legislation – something that has grown rarer in recent years – capturing some of these seats is almost essential.

The 5 Democrats representing Trump-won districts are:

Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.

Rep. Marie Glesenkamp-Perez, D-Wash.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, center, speaks during a news conference to kick off Ukrainian Week 2024 on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Washington.

Other races in play

It’s not just crossover districts that both parties will be heavily investing in this year. There’s also a handful of seats in play for both Democrats and Republicans that could make or break the House majority.

In Michigan, for example, Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Dan Kildee are leaving their competitive districts, potentially opening up their seats for Republicans’ taking. Slotkin is running for the Senate, while Kildee is retiring.

Democrats also have a chance to flip California’s 41st congressional district from red to blue. Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., a House veteran who’s served since 1993, is now considered a vulnerable member thanks to redistricting from the 2020 census.

Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who will control the House after 2024? The tight races to watch