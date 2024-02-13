NY special election live updates: Republicans fight to defend razor-thin majority in the House

Voters in New York's 3rd congressional district will make their voices heard on Tuesday, choosing a replacement for embattled former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., in a special election.

Santos last year became just the sixth lawmaker to be expelled from the House in the country's history. Residents in his former Long Island-area district will choose between former Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y. and Nassau County legislator Mazi Pilip to replace him

While the election may seem like a simple, local race, it's being closely watched by Americans across the country. That's because Republicans are fighting to keep their razor-thin majority in the House, and this seat could shift power in the lower chamber towards Democrats.

Keep up with USA TODAY's coverage of the special election and check back here for results.

How much snow did New York get ahead of its special election?

A northeast snowstorm swept through New York Tuesday, bringing the city’s highest snowfall in two years.

Voters on Long Island will have to battle the wintery elements to get out to polling locations and vote in the district’s special election to replace George Santos.

Below freezing temperatures are expected overnight and could turn snowmelt into icy roadways. Any impact on turnout remains to be seen, as polls will be open long past sunset, until 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

– Savannah Kuchar

Why does a NY election matter for voters across the country?

The party breakdown in the House is currently 219-212, with Republicans holding a slim majority. Whichever candidate wins the Tuesday race will determine just how much breathing room GOP leaders will have when it comes to passing key legislation.

Should Republican challenger Mazi Pilip win, that would bring Republicans’ count to 220. With full attendance, that means Republicans could afford to lose three GOP votes on legislation and still be able to pass bills without any Democratic support.

– Rachel Looker and Ken Tran

Who is George Santos?

George Santos was elected in the 2022 midterms to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district in the U.S. House. He defeated Democratic challenger Robert Zimmerman and flipped the district that had previously voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

He was expelled from Congress in December 2023. Santos faces a multitude of federal charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, identity theft, credit card fraud and lying to Congress.

However, the New York Republican had been mired in controversy since before he entered Congress, as Santos embellished and fabricated parts of his resume and background.

– Sudiksha Kochi, Rachel Looker and Ken Tran

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York special election live updates: Tom Suozzi, Mazi Pilip battle