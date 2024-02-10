'His fingerprints all over it': Nikki Haley says Trump's to blame for Republicans' rough week

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley pointed the finger at her competitor and former president Donald Trump when talking about a string of GOP setbacks this week.

"Republicans had a really bad day," Haley told a crowd in Newberry, South Carolina Saturday afternoon.

"The reality is chaos follows him," she added, referring to Trump. "On that day of all those losses, he had his fingerprints all over it."

House Republicans suffered back-to-back blows Tuesday, as their long-awaited vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed — with the help of a handful of their own members — along with the GOP's proposed Israel funding bill.

That same day, a federal appeals panel ruled that Trump is not immune to charges alleging he tried to overturn the 2020 election. The judges rejected arguments by Trump's legal team that a president could not be prosecuted unless impeached and convicted by Congress.

"What is happening?" Haley asked, before placing blame with the former president.

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Spartanburg, S.C., Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

"We can't be a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won't survive it," Haley said.

Haley included in her list of Republican losses rumors of Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's post-South Carolina primary exit, in the wake of tension between Trump and McDaniel.

South Carolinians will head to the polls for the GOP primary election on Feb. 24. Haley, South Carolina's former governor, has events planned throughout her home state this weekend, ahead of Monday's early voting start date.

Haley also took aim at President Joe Biden in her speech to Newberry Saturday, who had his own rough day Thursday after a special counsel report described the president as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington.

The White House fired back at the report, with Biden's attorneys criticizing what they called "highly prejudicial language." Biden also angrily rejected the claims, telling a press conference Thursday night that his "memory is fine."

"He can fight it all he wants," said Haley, who has called for mental competency tests for politicians throughout her presidential campaign.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley blames Trump for Republican losses, takes swipe at Biden