Heavy snow, rain from fast-moving Nor'easter impacts travel, schools: Live updates

Snow falls in Hazleton, Pennsylvania as someone uses an umbrella to shield themselves on Dec. 22, 2022.

A powerful Nor'easter storm will lash parts of New England and the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday with heavy snow and is expected to snarl traffic and ground flights across the region.

About 6 to 12 inches of snow is likely from southern New England to southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

Major cities including Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston will not be spared from the heavy snow. Boston, the city expected to receive the worst conditions, may get up to a foot of snowfall by the end of the day. Up to 6 inches may fall in New York City, which would make it the largest storm the city has seen in two years.

Major disruptions to travel are expected in the Northeast through the morning as snow in some areas could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Strong winds are also forecast which could cause coastal flooding as well as damage trees and power lines. Local flash flooding posed a threat across parts of the southern Appalachians and the southern Mid-Atlantic on Monday as the system arrived.

Developments:

∎ As of 6:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, airlines have canceled more than 1,011 flights, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. JetBlue represents most of those cancellations, with 156 or 19% of its schedule.

∎ More than 50,000 utility customers across West Virginia and Pennsylvania were without power Tuesday morning, according to a database maintained by USA TODAY.

∎ All New York City public schools have been moved online and all after-school programs have been canceled for Tuesday.

Rain changes to snow over the mtns. late tonight, before spreading east along I-70 early Tue. AM. Highest impacts in the Warning area with heavy, wet snow & low visibilities. Higher uncertainty in the Watch area further east. Some snow could get to the metros for Tue AM commute. pic.twitter.com/vsxWaIkcYf — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 12, 2024

