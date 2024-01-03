Convicted former mayor Jasiel Correia moved to 5th federal facility. Where he is now

FALL RIVER — Since late November, convicted former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II has been on the move in the federal prison system going from a federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Berlin, New Hampshire, to stopovers in New York City, Philadelphia, and then Oklahoma City for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

And as of Jan. 3, Correia, the city’s ex-mayor and self-described entrepreneur, has now been moved to the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta (USP Atlanta), a low-security U.S. federal prison for 1,800 male inmates, according to the online Bureau of Prisons inmate tracker.

According to a BOP website, USP Atlanta was built in 1905 to house male inmates, and is one of BOP's oldest operating institutions.

Why Correia has been moved around from five facilities in less than two months is unknown since the BOP does not give out that information to the public.

Correia, who recently turned 32 in December, was convicted in 2021 after a monthlong trial and found guilty of 21 counts of defrauding investors in his SnoOwl app, cheating on his taxes and extorting marijuana vendors. The federal judge presiding over the trial tossed out a number of additional charges, and he was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II talks about SnoOwl and his side of the indictment in this Herald News file photo from his Oct. 16, 2018 press conference.

The city’s youngest mayor, having been elected at the age of 23, had been placed in Berlin, New Hampshire, to start serving a six-year sentence for government corruption and defrauding investors in his defunct app company, SnoOwl, in April 2022.

Berlin, 230 miles north of Fall River in the White Mountains with a four-hour drive, was much closer to the city that he was elected to lead for two terms.

By contrast, USP Atlanta is about 1,082 miles away, a little more than a 17-hour drive.

According to the BOP website, Correia is set for release on Oct. 29, 2026.

