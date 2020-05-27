Coronavirus infections are rising as states reopen, potentially signaling a second wave

On Sunday, President Trump, ever the optimist, tweeted that coronavirus “Cases, numbers and deaths are going down all over the Country!”

Two days later, both Reuters and the New York Times reported that new daily cases of COVID-19 — which have been falling for weeks, both nationally and in the hardest-hit metropolitan areas — suddenly and simultaneously started to rise in more than a dozen states.

The Times counted 14 states where the rolling seven-day average of new infections has climbed over the last two weeks.

Narrowing the timeframe and focusing on the total weekly case count, Reuters found that 20 U.S. states reported an increase in new infections during the week ending May 24, up from 13 states the week before.

Most of the affected states were among the first to reopen in late April or early May: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Colorado, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, West Virginia, Tennessee. In others — Arkansas, North Dakota, Oklahoma — statewide stay-at-home orders were never issued, but businesses that had been closed began reopening around the same time.

A "Beach Guidelines" sign indicates new social distancing rules at a public beach in Dauphin Island, Alabama, U.S., on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

So while Trump touts the good news from 30,000 feet, is a second wave beginning to build just below the surface?

For months, epidemiologists have been warning of the risks of reopening too soon. In April, the Trump White House issued its “Guidelines for Opening Up America Again,” which listed “the data-driven conditions each region or state should satisfy before proceeding to a phased reopening.” One of these conditions was a “downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period.” Few if any of the early-to-open states met this benchmark. Then they reopened anyway. The fear among experts was that these states would soon see a rise in coronavirus infections as a result.

To get a sharper sense of where things stand — and where they may be heading — it’s helpful to zoom in on a single state. According to Reuters, South Carolina had the biggest week-over-week increase in new COVID-19 cases: 42.4 percent. The next closest state, Alabama, lagged far behind at 28.2 percent.

The question is how to interpret those numbers.

Skeptics of the second-wave hypothesis note that states such as South Carolina have been conducting more tests in recent weeks. Technically, they’re not wrong. Over the last seven days, the Palmetto State has averaged 5,381 tests per day; three weeks ago (from April 29 through May 5) it averaged 2,232 per day. The more people you test, the thinking goes, the more infections you’ll find.

But in reality the math isn’t so simple. For one thing, the people who seek out tests first are the most likely to be sick; scale up capacity and you’ll start to test more and more people with less and less chance of infection.

So while there’s at least some relationship between increased testing and increased case counts, the returns are diminishing. Case in point: between May 12 and May 19, South Carolina tested an average of 7,000 people per day and found 1,129 new infections. The following week (May 19 to May 26) the average number of daily tests went down by about 1,600 but the number of new infections went up (to 1,360).

That’s why testing can’t be the only factor.

The relaxation of voluntary social distancing practices is probably starting to play a part as well. Coronavirus doesn’t magically retreat when a governor decides it’s time to relax lockdown measures. The deadly pathogen will continue to spread wherever and whenever people interact at a distance of less than six feet, without a mask, and especially indoors.