Coronavirus travel ban throws Americans abroad into panic, airports in chaos

BARCELONA — As word of an impending ban on travel to the United States spread in this tourist mecca for Americans — where it was 2 a.m. when President Trump spoke from the Oval Office — panic spread among travelers frantic to return to the United States. It fueled a chaotic scene before the sun had even come up Thursday morning in Barcelona’s El Prat airport as hundreds faced five-hour waits in lines to find tickets home either unavailable or unaffordable.

The frenzy was precipitated by omissions and misstatements in Trump’s address, which did not make clear that it would not apply to returning U.S. citizens, something that officials tried to clear up later that night and into Thursday morning. The focus of the president’s speech was on blasting European governments for not banning flights from China as he had, apparently blaming them for cases of the “foreign virus” coming in to the US and for "a number of new clusters in the United States [that] were seeded by travelers from Europe.”

In a dig against Europe’s open borders — within the European Union’s 26-country Schengen zone, travelers whether in car, train or plane, generally don’t pass through border crossings and passport controls — he said he was forced to respond with strong measures. “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” starting on Friday at 11:59 pm.

Whether coming from Italy — with over 12,000 cases and lockdowns now imposed countrywide — or from Spain, with more than 3000 cases, up from 200 cases ten days ago — or even from Lithuania which has a mere 3 cases — foreign nationals, incoming flights, even cargo flights, would not be allowed to enter the US, Trump said, emphasizing the ban applied to “goods and cargo … anything coming from Europe to the United States.” Within the hour, a White House statement corrected Trump, saying that the restriction “only applies to the movement of human beings, not goods or cargo.”

The ban did not apply to the United Kingdom, however, and Ireland was also not among the 26 European countries listed, although there are numerous cases in both countries. Politico noted that Trump owns resorts in both places.

To judge from the airport chaos, nobody — from airlines to governments — had been given any advance warning on the matter. The European Commission this morning issued a rebuke, stating that “The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.” Whether at least some individual leaders were notified remains unclear.

“He gave us 48 hours to get back,” said Graydon Scofield-Schwartz, a SUNY student in town visiting his girlfriend who’d been studying abroad in Barcelona. “It was like he designed this to create maximum panic.”

Erin Aufrichtig and her friends had just come home from a night of tapas and Sangria, when around 3 a.m. their phones began ringing and beeping with messages from family and friends.“Come home now!” said some. “Will you be stuck there?” asked others. “We moved out of our apartment [where they’ve been living for months] in an hour,” she said adding that she and two friends spent over $1000 for three last-minute tickets back to New York. “I had to pack clothes that were wet from the washer,” said her flatmate Callie Sacks. Upon arriving at the airport at 4:30 am and waiting in line for five hours, they discovered that the third-party online seller they’d used had overbooked: their tickets weren’t valid. For the next four hours, Aufrichtig ran from ticket booth to ticket booth through the airport, lining up at Delta, United, American and Spanish airline Iberia, crying as she waited, and discovering again and again that their flights for today and Friday were sold out. “And they said they wouldn’t be flying to the US after Saturday.