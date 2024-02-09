Costly cribs: Check out these 10 most expensive homes sold Central Mississippi's in 2023

The Central Mississippi real estate market stayed hot in 2023, and some massive home sales made it even hotter.

The Central Mississippi market, which consists of Rankin, Holmes, Madison, Hinds and Simpson counties, continued to grow as average home sales were up year over year.

That means the average home brought a heftier return to sellers in the area, but this story does not deal with the average homes.

Here's a look at the 10 most expensive Central Mississippi residential real estate sales in 2023, all of which were in Madison County.

It is important to note that Mississippi is a non-disclosure state, which means that the sales price of homes is not not public record. For that reason, the following are the asking prices of the homes. According to Real Estate agents, a few went for a little more and most for less, but none by substantial amounts less.

1. 304 Lake Castle Road, Madison — $2.499 million

Sold: Dec. 24

Location: West of I-55 in Madison

Description: At nearly 7,000 square feet, this house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms on more than 4 acres with plenty of amenities. From a butler space, wet bar, culinary kitchen, a grilling center off the kitchen side door and a stone steam shower, it's easy to see how this house was the most expensive last year.

2. 111 Carlyle Drive, Madison — $2.1 million (Tie)

Sold: Oct. 27, 2023

Location: Off Mannsdale Road, near Reunion Country Club

Description: With more than 6,500 square feet, this house offers the epitome of luxury living at Reunion Golf and Country Club. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms to go along with stunning views of the manicured fairways and greens. Each bedroom boasts its own en-suite bathroom. It also has a 994-square-foot guesthouse and a pool.

2. 130 Deer Haven Drive Madison — $2.1 million (Tie)

Sold: March 10, 2023

Location: Off Robinson Springs Road, Madison County

Description: With more than 10,000 square feet, on 6 acres in a secluded neighborhood, one might say this is a bargain at just more than $2 million. This five-bedroom estate comprises five full and two half baths and huge outdoor porches overlooking a lake and boathouse. It has wood and travertine floors flow through the house, which is accented with ceilings that reach the sky, huge windows, stacked stone columns and seven fireplaces.

4. 424 Gluckstadt Road, Madison — $1.99 million

Sold: Feb. 20, 2023

Location: North Central Madison County

Description: A custom-built Southern Farmhouse on 13 acres that includes a Barndominium, the main house has nearly 4,000 square feet with an additional 1,258 square feet in covered porches and 1,124 square feet in garage and storage space. It has a premium outdoor kitchen that includes Primo Ceramic Egg cooking station, a vent hood with vintage Live Oaks Clubhouse flooring, cooktop, sink and a Perlick under-counter refrigerator.

5. 118 Hidden Glades, Ridgeland — $1.65 million

Sold: March 10, 2023

Location: Southwest Madison County

Description: This one-story custom-built house has 5,185 square feet with its white oak flooring and vaulted ceilings. The split plan offers private retreats with the master bedroom with office or exercise room on one side and three bedrooms each with their own bathroom on the other. The master bedroom with en-suite bath features custom mirrors, dual toilets, soaking tub and a walk-though shower. The upstairs has a large unfinished floored bonus room that could serve as a media room.

6. 297 Ashworth Circle, Madison — $1.6 million

Sold: March 20, 2023

Location: Central Madison, off Madison Parkway

Description: This custom-built house is located on a large corner lot in Madison's gated Whittington neighborhood. It has five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in shower, soaking tub, a spacious closet and a view of the backyard and pool. This house allows for a variety of entertaining options from small gatherings in the study to large events in the heart of the house. The covered back porch, which overlooks the pool, has a wood-burning fireplace and motorized retractable screen that enhances the versatile space for indoor and outdoor entertaining in all seasons.

7. 100 Bridgewater Crossing, Ridgeland — $1.595 million (Tie)

Sold: Nov. 30, 2023

Location: Central Ridgeland

Description: This house near the shopping district of Ridgeland has nearly 8,000 square feet with white oak floors, high ceilings, lots of natural light with accent lighting and iron railing. The house has a formal dining room that is ideal for entertaining. The house has an area that can be used as a study or a home office. It has a professional kitchen with quartz surfaces, an oversized center island and a walk-in pantry. The keeping room and fireplace open on to the back porch.

7. 106 Hidden Glades Ridgeland, Ridgeland — $1.595 million (Tie)

Sold: Dec. 8, 2023

Location: Southwest Madison County

Description: This 5,634 square foot house has a spacious foyer and main living area with 12-foot and 11-foot ceilings downstairs and then 10-foot ceilings upstairs. The house has arched doorways, multiple fireplaces, multiple living areas and white oak floors in living areas. The house has a formal dining room and office, a four-car garage and a dog room under the stairs. It also has another room that could be used as a fifth bedroom that has bunk beds already built in. The chef's kitchen features a dual fuel Wolf Range, a built in 30-inch refrigerator and 24-inch freezer and icemaker. It also has an oversized island for pull up counter seating, a keeping room with one of the fireplaces as well as a separate breakfast nook. The primary suite located on the main level features vaulted and beamed ceiling, coffee bar with mini fridge, a limestone stacked fireplace and French doors leading onto the screened-in porch. The master bath has a walk-through shower, dual closets and dual water closets as well as steam room.

9. 182 Swan Sea Lane, Madison — $1.585 million

Sold: Sept. 25, 2023

Location: Central Madison County

Description: This house has more than 7,500 square feet and is situated on nearly 8 acres on a lakefront lot within the very private ''Swan Sea'' development. Swan Sea is a gated community located within the New Castle subdivision of Madison on Grey Castle Lake. Grey Castle Lake is a 130-acre fishing lake with an abundance of wildlife and a long-standing reputation for trophy bass. It is a European-style house with a large foyer and office off of thefront entryway. The grand dining room has an accent brick wall with a post-and-beam ceiling and plenty of room for entertaining. The kitchen features a large center island, walk-in pantry, built-in breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen that overlooks the pool. The house has new stainless-steel appliances including a Wolf oven and a six-burner gas stove. The first floor master bedroom has views of Gray Castle Lake and a private deck. The master bathroom includes a double vanity, free-standing tub, bidet, a separate shower/sauna combo and walk-in closet.

10. 105 Water Oak Lane, Ridgeland — $1.5 million

Sold: April 28, 2023

Location: Central Madison County

Description: This A. Hayes Town-designed house has just more than 5,000 square feet with a wraparound porch accented by 12-foot wood pillars. The house has a formal dining room to the right of the main entrance with a butler's pantry and dry bar. To the left is a home office with half bath and a closet. The living room area has reclaimed beams and a large fireplace. It also has a chef's kitchen with a built-in freezer and refrigerator as well as a Thermador six-burner stove. The primary suite offers a large bath with oversize shower and a spacious closet.

Ross Reily can be reached by email at rreily@gannett.com or 601-573-2952. You can follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter @GreenOkra1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Central MS most expensive home sales of 2023