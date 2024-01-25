'This could double the population:' Developer looking to bring 800 homes to Pembroke

Robert Lodge holds a kid at his farm near Pembroke, Georgia farm where he raises and trains goats.

Feb. 12 could be a historic day in Pembroke.

A city council meeting will be held that day to approve or deny the rezoning and annexation of about 200 acres of land for a proposed 795-home development.

If approved, residents are concerned the development will be given the green light in the future.

A sign gives notice for proposed annexation of land along Wildwood Church Road for a housing development.

The developer, Fetzer Lakes LLC out of Guyton, would build the community near Wildwood Church Road, just minutes away from the Bulloch County line. Fetzer Lakes LLC could not be reached for comment.

Robert and Shannon Lodge, who own a goat farm on Wildwood Church Road, have been in the area for five years and enjoy tending to their flock in the countryside. Now, Shannon worries that could be in jeopardy.

Shannon Lodge (far left) celebrates after one of her goats won Best Junior Doe in the Entire Show at the South Carolina State Fair.

“We fell in love with Pembroke,” said Shannon. “We love the peace and quiet. With 700 homes and potentially 2800 people, this could double the size of Pembroke. What I’m concerned about is the increased traffic level on our street.”

Shannon worries if approved, this development could be the first of many.

“The other thing is that we're not sure where this stops,” said Shannon. “At what point am I going to be brushing up against a development? In my opinion, this is way too big of a development and not appropriate at all for the neighborhood that we're in.”

If approved, Wildwood Church Road would be rerouted. Folks who live in the new development will have access to Sims Road and then Highway 119 in the future.

Shannon pointed to potential traffic jams in and around the area as most of the roads are just two lanes.

“Currently, this area can't support the traffic that's on it, so adding all those extra homes would make the traffic flow worse,” said Shannon. “There's a lot of wait time already on 119 because of the traffic that's going down that road.”

Rhema Fellowship Christian Church sits just yards away from land that is being considered for annexation into the city of Pembroke for a potential 700 home housing development along Wildwood Church Road in Bryan County.

Benson said it is possible the developer is taking note of housing needs due to growth in the region, whether it be growth at the ports or Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America. If approved, the developer will foot the bill for infrastructure needs to handle the capacity of the development.

According to Benson, the estimate given was seven to 10 years for full build out, which would be roughly 100 homes per year, although no timetable was given as to when construction would begin if approved.

According to the rezoning application, 37.3 acres must be designated for open space, which may include recreation areas including swimming pools, tennis courts and ball fields, as well as bike trails and garden plots.

Robert Lodge checks in on his horses at his Bryan County farm, which is located near Pembroke, Georgia.

Pembroke is a stone’s throw away from HMGMA and the neighborhood would attract homebuyers looking for a short drive to work.

Benson is asking residents to keep an open mind as new developments take shape in the city. Still, the staff will keep their ear to the community as changes begin to shape.

“Change can bring in a lot of uncertainty and a lot of fear,” said Benson. “Everybody's got a right to their voice their opinion and I think that's what we value the most.”

