This could kill the Kroger merger with Albertsons: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

We've waited more than a year for regulators to decide whether to fight the Kroger/Albertsons deal.

Hello! I’m Alex Coolidge, and I’ve written about most of the region’s major corporations and the local economy since 2005.

This week, I wrote about the danger posed by the Washington Attorney General's lawsuit to kill the proposed $25 billion supermarket merger of Kroger and Albertsons.

The grocery industry has waited more than a year for regulators at the Federal Trade Commission to decide whether to fight the deal. But now antitrust legal experts caution the state lawsuit is no sideshow. In fact, antitrust law allows state and even consumer lawsuits to challenge big mergers.

Well, guess what? In addition to a previous lawsuit by multiple states, there’s also a pending consumer challenge to the merger. Also, several other states – such as Arizona, California, Colorado and Montana – confirmed with The Enquirer they’re investigating the merger, and some acknowledged future litigation is a possibility.

“These are serious lawsuits – they are a big threat,” Eleanor Fox, a trade regulation professor at New York University, told The Enquirer.

In today’s story, we recap past and pending antitrust litigation of the merger. We also check in with several states to see what action they’re taking.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: This could kill the Kroger merger with Albertsons | Daily Briefing