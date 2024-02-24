Is your county under a snow emergency? Here's a look at central Ohio advisories.

Bethany Bruner, Columbus Dispatch
As snow has moved into the region, some central Ohio counties have issued snow emergencies.

Licking, Pickaway, Union and Madison counties have each issued a Level 1 snow emergency, as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Franklin County is not currently under any snow emergency.

A Level 1 snow emergency means roads may be hazardous due to accumulated, blowing or drifting snow and drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region that lasts through noon Saturday.

Forecasters originally said central Ohio would get 1-2 inches of wet snow late Friday into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to climb into the mid-50s so any snow that accumulates on Saturday is likely to melt quickly.

