Is your county under a snow emergency? Here's a look at central Ohio advisories.

As snow has moved into the region, some central Ohio counties have issued snow emergencies.

Licking, Pickaway, Union and Madison counties have each issued a Level 1 snow emergency, as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Franklin County is not currently under any snow emergency.

A Level 1 snow emergency means roads may be hazardous due to accumulated, blowing or drifting snow and drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region that lasts through noon Saturday.

Forecasters originally said central Ohio would get 1-2 inches of wet snow late Friday into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to climb into the mid-50s so any snow that accumulates on Saturday is likely to melt quickly.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Here's what counties are under snow emergencies in central Ohio