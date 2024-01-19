What do snow emergency levels mean? Be prepared as winter weather moves in.

With the potential for two to four inches of snow accumulation in the central Ohio region late Thursday and early Friday, there is the possibility that snow emergencies.

Under Ohio law, county sheriffs monitor snow conditions and declare snow emergencies when road conditions and weather forecasts may be treacherous.

Definitions for snow emergencies can vary by state and county, but here are the basics:

Level 1 snow emergency

Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated, blowing and drifting snow and roads may be icy.

Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

No roadways are closed but unnecessary travel is discouraged.

Level 2 snow emergency

Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated, blowing and drifting snow and roads may be very icy.

Only drive if it is necessary to do so.

Employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

Level 3 snow emergency

Ice, blowing and drifting snow has created extremely hazardous road conditions. Low visibility, extremely low temperatures and worsening road conditions are also factors.

Some or all county roads have been closed to all but emergency and essential persons.

No one should be on roadways unless absolutely necessary and violators could be subject to arrest.

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

