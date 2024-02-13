Couple charged with shooting Aiken man, disposing of body

Lexington County deputies recently arrested a man and woman accused of fatally shooting a man and dumping his body in Aiken County.

Allon Triante Adams, 22, of Leesville, and Cady Elise Keener, 19, of Lexington, are charged with two counts of murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and the desecration of human remains, according to arrest warrants.

"Based on evidence and the information detectives have gathered during interviews, Adams and Keener shot a man to death during an armed robbery in the 600 block of Kestrel Drive in Leesville in late November," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon wrote in a news release.

Koon said Devon Tricoche, 30, of Aiken, was shot on Nov. 28, 2023 and Adams and Keener discarded his body at an Edisto River boat landing in Aiken County.

"The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has provided valuable assistance to us in the case of Mr. Tricoche’s death," Koon wrote in the release. "Our investigations into both crimes are still open and more charges are possible. We encourage anyone with information about either of these cases to reach out to us or use the Crimestoppers mobile app to share an anonymous tip that could lead to a cash reward."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: South Carolina couple charged in murder of Aiken man