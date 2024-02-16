Court says public has right to know deceased accident victims' names. Is FHP listening?

When the Florida Supreme Court issues a unanimous opinion about state law, that should settle any lingering debates ― at least unless there's some underlying constitutional issue that gets the federal high court involved.

Yet it seems the Florida Highway Patrol must not have seen the Florida Supreme Court's recent decision interpreting the circumstances under which Marsy's Law can be used to withhold information from the public.

In 2018, Florida voters passed its version of Marsy's Law, which enumerated rights for crime victims, such as letting them know about upcoming court proceedings and giving them the ability to speak during hearings. The law also granted victims “the right to prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim(s)” or their families.

The law makes sense.

Unfortunately, some Florida law enforcement agencies, including FHP, seized on the provision of the law dealing with disclosure of information to shield the names of crime and accident victims, including deceased victims who can no longer be subjected to intimidation or harassment.

A debate that should already be settled

FHP Col. Gary Howze II speaks during a news conference at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie following the death of Trooper Zachary Fink, 26, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Fink was in pursuit of a fleeing felon when he collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 95, FHP officials said. The truck driver died at the scene. Fink, 26, was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he died.

In a 6-0 decision last November, the state's highest court said this was a no-no. But, in a recent high-profile case in which an FHP trooper was killed during a high-speed chase in Port St. Lucie, the name of the truck driver who also died during the incident was kept secret by the state agency for several days.

Molly Best, director of communications for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, sent the following statement in response to TCPalm's inquiries about the department's policy regarding the release of accident victims' names:

"The public records produced by the Department pursuant to Chapter 119, Florida Statutes will be redacted in accordance with statutory law. The Department aims to provide public records as efficiently as possible, while also ensuring legally protected data and/or records are not improperly disclosed. Pursuant to statutory law, the names of persons who are a victim of a crime will not ordinarily be redacted unless a specific statutory exemption applies. Section 316.066, Florida Statutes, governs the completion and subsequent distribution of traffic crash reports."

If redacting the names wasn't an issue ― and Best's statement suggests it wasn't ― then there was no logical reason to slow walk the release of the truck driver's name.

TCPalm reported a lot of information about the chase that also claimed the life of Trooper Zachary Fink, as one might expect for any incident involving mulitiple deaths. However, in response to the chorus of readers' questions about the truck driver's life and background, our journalists weren't able to share much in the early days after the incident.

Many readers wanted to know about Fink, who bravely gave his life in the line of duty. Some also wanted to know about the unfortunate man who evidently was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Almost a full week went by before authorities identified the deceased truck driver as Arsenio Mas, 55, of Homestead.

His name should have been made available after his next-of-kin was notified of his passing. There was no valid excuse for withholding the information after that unpleasant task had been performed.

Following the law isn't optional, even for police

Dave Kerner (center) Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles talks about the Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink during a press conference at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Fink died in a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 120 in Port St. Lucie. Fink was in pursuit of a fleeing felon, when the felon made a U-turn and crashed. A semi-truck also was involved in the crash, FHP officials said. The truck driver died at the crash scene.

When records are withheld, the public suffers. Most people can't stop by local or state law enforcement agencies on their way home from work or school to pick up the latest incident reports to read over dinner. Citizens shouldn't have to wait 10 days to find them published on the FHP website, then pay to get a copy.

People rely on information obtained by local media to know what's going on in their communities.

This following should go without saying. FHP or any other agency that wants to creatively interpret Florida's open government laws should know: Public records are public records. Period.

It's not OK to withhold them based on personal feelings or the way officers perceive the world should be. Florida's constitution says it's not OK to limit the release of public information to reports citizens or journalists must pay extra to obtain, or must wait days, weeks or months to see.

The Florida Supreme Court made that clear with regard to Marsy's Law. As any good police officer will tell you: Ignorance of the law is no excuse.

