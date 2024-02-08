Truck driver who died in same Feb. 2 crash as FHP Trooper Zachary Fink identified

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The semi-truck driver who died last week along with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink was identified Thursday as Arsenio Mas, 55, of Homestead.

Mas and Fink, 26, died Feb. 2 following an early morning crash on Interstate 95 in the area of Crosstown Parkway.

The crash happened after officials pursued a Kia Forte, when the driver, identified as Michael Anthony Addison, made a U-turn and headed north in the southbound lanes of I-95.

Addison, 30, reportedly earlier fled St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputies on West Midway Road, at one time traveling west in the eastbound lanes at 90 mph, records show.

The semi driven by Mas and Fink’s vehicle collided. Mas died at the scene, while Fink, a three-year veteran, was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and died.

On Monday, officials declined to identify the truck driver out of respect for his family, but on Thursday the FHP identified him as Mas.

A private funeral service for Fink will be Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church, 10250 S.W. Village Pkwy., in Port St. Lucie, according to the FHP. There won’t be a graveside service or viewing.

Addison, of Lauderdale Lakes in Broward County, was arrested after a lengthy search on a host of charges, including charges related to the fatal crash.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Truck driver who died in same crash as Trooper Zachary Fink identified