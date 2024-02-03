Judge orders no bond for man accused in death of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The man arrested following a Friday crash on Interstate 95 that resulted in the death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a truck driver was ordered Saturday to be held in jail without bond.

Michael Anthony Addison, 30, of North Lauderdale in Broward County, was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail at 9:21 p.m. Friday following the crash more than 15 hours earlier that killed Trooper Zachary Fink, 26, and a truck driver whose semi collided with Fink’s patrol car.

Charles “Tony” Schwab, the chief judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit, at a 9 a.m. hearing read off the charges to Addison, dressed in orange jail clothing, which included two warrants out of Broward County.

Charles “Tony” Schwab, the chief judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit, at a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 3, 2024, in which Michael Anthony Addison was read his charges.

The charges included fleeing and eluding with lights and siren active; aggravated fleeing and eluding resulting in serious injury or death; two counts of vehicular homicide; and driving on a suspended license resulting in death or serious injury.

Schwab told Addison he has a total of $300,000 bond on some charges, but imposed no bond on others .

The Broward County warrants related to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Before you start posting bond for $300,000 on the ones that you can bond on, talk with your lawyer first. It may be wasted money because you can't get out anyway,” Schwab said. “Understand also, sir, that Broward County has imposed no bond on their warrants.”

Trooper Zachary Fink, 26, died early Friday while pursuing a white Kia on I-95 that law enforcement later identified to be driven by Addison.

Fink was pursuing the speeding car, when it made an abrupt turn, and began traveling the wrong way on the highway, according to FHP Col. Gary Howze at a Friday news conference in Port St. Lucie.

That's when Fink also turned with the vehicle, but into the immediate path of a semi, which struck the left driver side of his patrol car. The semi driver died at the scene. Fink, who was rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, later died there.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

