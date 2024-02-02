Florida Highway Patrol trooper dies in multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie on I-95

PORT ST. LUCIE − Northbound Interstate 95 is shut down from Becker road to Crosstown Parkway and southbound from Okeechobee Road to Becker Road because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to police.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink died in that crash, said Molly Best, director of communications for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, in a news release.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Highway Patrol trooper dies in multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie