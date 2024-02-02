Trooper Fink is 17th law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty on Treasure Coast

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink's death was the first of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty on the Treasure Coast in four years.

Fink died early Friday after he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95. He was taken to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he died.

Fink's death comes nearly four years after Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock was shot and killed Feb. 5, 2020, while assisting a disabled motorist on I-95.

Who was Florida Highway Patrol Joseph Bullock?

Bullock, 42, was an Air Force veteran who worked for the Florida Highway Patrol on the Treasure Coast for 19 years.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m., between High Meadow Road in Palm City and Martin Highway, while Bullock was assisting Franklin Reed III, 28, of Palm Bay.

Bullock called a tow truck on behalf of Reed and stayed on the scene until the truck arrived. While Bullock was sitting in his patrol vehicle, Reed shot him point-black after a dispute over money owed for tow services.

Off-duty Riviera Beach police officer Jemel Headings stopped while on his way to work when Reed fired at least twice at Headings. Headings shot Reed in the chest before Reed shot himself in the head.

“That wound would have ultimately proven fatal, but the round that ended Reed’s life was, in fact, self-inflicted,” Martin County Sheriff William said Feb. 21, 2020.

Other law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty

Charlie Scavuzzo died Sept. 15, 2017. Scavuzzo, 49, had a heart attack after attending the autopsy of a homicide victim and canvassing the crime scene. Scavuzzo was a former Fort Pierce police officer who joined the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in 1993.

Gary Morales died Feb. 28, 2013. Morales, 35, was shot and killed during a traffic stop. He joined the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office in 2000. He was fatally shot before he could get out of his patrol vehicle.

Joseph Hover died Oct. 8, 2005. Hover, 58, sustained injuries in an August 2005 St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office defensive tactics training class. He injured his right shoulder. He had surgery on his shoulder in September 2005, but died Oct. 8 from pulmonary thromboembolism — the sudden obstruction of a lung artery due to a blood clot — as a consequence of blunt trauma to his shoulder.

Steve Roberts died March 3, 1999. Roberts, 38, a motorcycle officer, was struck by another vehicle in February 1999 while on his way to a traffic crash. The St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy was in intensive care for almost a month before he died.

Donald Mahan died May 13, 1992. Mahan, 32, a Port St. Lucie police officer, was hit by a vehicle when crossing U.S. 1 to help in a traffic crash.

Danny Parrish died Jan. 18, 1991. Parrish, 30, was shot after stopping a driver accused of driving the wrong way on a one-way street. The suspect got the Fort Pierce police officer's firearm and shot him more than 10 times.

Grover Cooper and Jimmy Wouters died Jan. 12, 1987. They were Fort Pierce police officers. Cooper, 31, and Wouters, 33, were killed in a shootout with a drug dealer. Officer Robert Spring was wounded, but survived.

Richard Raczkoski died Sept. 23, 1986. The Indian River County sheriff's deputy, 29, was dispatched to a convenience store phone booth after a 911 hang-up call. There, he met William Reaves, who complained he was tired of waiting for a taxi. When a gun tumbled out of Reaves' pants, they struggled for control and Raczkoski was fatally shot, taking four bullets in the back.

Harold “Pappy” Holerger died Aug. 26, 1985. Holerger, 73, was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic. Holerger, who joined the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in 1963, retired in 1981, but took a part-time job as a school crossing guard. He had been directing traffic on Angle Road near Fort Pierce Westwood High School.

Willie B. Ellis died July 17, 1966. Ellis, 43, and fellow Fort Pierce Police Officer Clifford Minus were shot responding to a disturbance. Minus survived; Ellis was mortally wounded.

Soren Sorensen died March 20, 1935, after being found unconscious under his patrol motorcycle in a ditch on Okeechobee Road. Investigators determined Sorensen, 56, lost control of the motorcycle, which skidded and crashed. The St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy died at a hospital.

William Monroe — the fourth sheriff of St. Lucie County — died March 25, 1921. Deputies had seized a boat with 200 cases of illegal liquor. Monroe, 42, was driving the boat nearing Fort Pierce when it exploded, killing him and injuring two others.

Daniel Carlton — second sheriff of St. Lucie County — died May 22, 1915. Carlton, 43, was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a city marshal who was involved in a dispute with Carlton a day earlier.

Walter Wrenn Ball died May 18, 1913. Ball, 22, was shot three times while at a disturbance call. The Stuart police officer returned fire, fatally wounding his assailant.

