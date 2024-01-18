'Daddy’s in heaven:' 34-year-old man fatally shot leaves behind 5 children, wife

Jose Juarez wanted to get a dog for his children. He had cleaned his gray Oldsmobile 442 Cutlass to go to a New Year’s Day car show. He hoped to spend more time with his mother who had been diagnosed with cancer a few days before Christmas.

Shortly after midnight Jan. 1, the Oxnard man died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The Oxnard Police Department responded to a report of shots fired and discovered a man, later identified as Juarez, on Sierra Way at 12:10 a.m.

The 34-year-old was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he received emergency care. The doctors found that he had suffered severe brain damage and told his wife, Cassandra Juarez, that he had an hour left to live before his organs would shut down. He was pronounced dead at 2:02 a.m., she said

'I felt like it wasn't real'

The family had gone to a New Year’s Eve party at a neighbor's home on the block. Their two sons had stayed home to play video games, Cassandra Juarez said last week.

At midnight, she recalled her husband came to her and their daughters and hugged and kissed them, wishing them a happy new year. Then they separated as she called her mother-in-law to wish her the same.

She was still on the phone when someone came to her to tell her that her husband was on the ground. She couldn’t make sense of it. She grabbed her youngest daughter’s hand and rushed over to find him bleeding on the street.

Cassandra Juarez said she believes he left the party to check on their sons, a short walk away, but she hadn’t seen him leave the party.

“I felt like it wasn't real. I was not inside my body,” she said. “I just remember looking up and seeing my 6-year-old daughter standing over him crying. We were all just talking to him and begging him to stay with us because we needed him. My oldest daughter was hysterical.”

'I know daddy’s in heaven'

Juarez was the youngest of six and had two brothers and three sisters. Coming from a big family, “he wanted to be the grandpa that has all the kids over for the holidays,” his wife said.

They had five children together: Hailey, 14, Joshua, 13, Elina, 12, Isabella, 6 and Michael, 5. The youngest daughter and son were always at his side. Michael would go to car shows early in the morning with his father while everyone else came later in the afternoon with their mother.

Cassandra Juarez said she was grappling with how she was going to tell Isabella about what had happened. The 6-year-old only knew her father was taken to the hospital.

Then a few days later, she came to sit with her mother on the couch and put her head on her lap. After some persuasion, Isabella shared, “I know daddy’s in heaven,” Cassandra recounted.

She worried someone had let it slip. But Isabella said her father himself had told her.

“She was like, ‘He told me I was so beautiful and that he loves me so much. He told me sweet dreams.’ So I’m assuming she dreamt all of this,” Cassandra said.

A role model for the kids

Juarez and his wife met in high school. He was two years ahead of her. They dated on and off for years and married in 2017. They bought the house in Oxnard in October 2016.

He worked for Haas Automation as a machine assembler, and working with cars was his passion. He regularly went to car shows and had owned and worked on several vintage cars over the years.

Cassandra said it was important for him to raise their boys to be men, to help out around the house with everything and to take care of their mother and sisters. Juarez would also lend a hand to neighbors when they were out of town or dealing with health problems by mowing their lawns or bringing their trash cans out to the curb for pick-up days.

They had been considering getting a dog for the kids and after his death, someone donated a French bulldog to the family. The kids say that their father sent the puppy to them.

Cassandra started a campaign on GoFundMe to raise funds for their family, which has surpassed its goal but donations and words of support are still welcome. His friends and family also organized two in-person fundraisers the weekend after his death — a car wash and a car show.

Although she received some off-putting comments on her social media posts and the kids have had to bear with rumors surrounding their father’s death, Cassandra speaks about him online to keep his memory alive.

“He showed me what it took to be a role model for our kids,” she said. “I want the person that did this to him to know the value that my husband had — to know what they took from us.”

She wants people to know her husband was a good man and a great father.

Two weeks in, the investigation is still in its infancy, according to police Sgt. Jess Aragon. He said investigators are looking into different leads and tracking down surveillance video. They also recanvassed the neighborhood in search of additional witnesses.

No arrests have been made, Aragon said. With residents lighting fireworks and shooting firearms in the air because of the holiday, the investigation has been difficult, he said.

The shot that hit Juarez likely didn't come from a celebratory shot fired into the air, the sergeant confirmed. The early evidence also did not indicate that the shooting was gang-related, although police have not ruled it out.

The city of Oxnard offers a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city. The police department's major crimes unit is investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adam Aguilar 805-385-7680.

Dua Anjum is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at dua.anjum@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

