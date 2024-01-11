Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes possible tonight in Northwest Louisiana: What to know

Severe weather is expected to hit northwest Louisiana Thursday evening. Here's what you need to know.

According to the National Weather Service, numerous severe thunderstorms are possible starting late this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes will all be possible. These storms will last until early Friday morning.

The chance of severe weather will return by Thursday evening into early Friday as the next major storm system takes aim on the region. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes will all be possible.

The National Weather Service provided these three safety tips:

stay weather aware

have multiple ways to receive warnings

locate a safe place in the event of taking shelter

According to the National Weather Service, wind gust could get as high as 40 mph.

The wind advisory for northwest Louisiana will be effect until Friday at 6 p.m.

