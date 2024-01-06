Dangerous storm could bring tornadoes, flooding and high winds to Pensacola area Monday

Residents of the Pensacola area are advised to be on alert as a possibly dangerous storm system approaches the Panhandle Monday.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Mobile told the News Journal that two storm systems will move into the area, but the second of the two could bring dangerously high winds and possible tornadoes.

Meteorologist Cody Lindsey said Friday an initial storm system Friday night was likely to bring some rainfall and dangerous surf and rip currents, but the weekend should otherwise be relatively dry.

"Then we've got a bit more potent system we're a little bit more concerned about for slightly higher potential severe weather coming in Monday night," Lindsey said.

The concern comes around evening time Monday, when Lindsey says high winds, severe rainfall and possible flash floods move in.

"Given all the strong wind fields in place, low level moisture and what we call 'instability,' it'll certainly bring a severe threat," Lindsey said. "We'll have a potential for heavy rainfall. It looks like fall amounts of 2 to 4 inches coming in with the system."

Lindsey said Pensacola could see gusts of wind up to 45 or 50 mph while seeing 25 to 35 mph sustained winds. The storm system could also bring flash floods with the sudden heavy rain, and a nearby warm front could cause tornadic activity in the area.

He said the high winds could also knock down trees and power lines.

"That's something folks will really want to keep an eye on as we move into that timeframe, especially if it comes in the overnight hours," Lindsey told the News Journal. "We would encourage people to have multiple ways to receive warnings during the overnight hours."

For information on prepping for storms, visit Escambia County Emergency Management's website at myescambia.com/BeReady or Santa Rosa County's Emergency Management website at santarosa.fl.gov/974/Emergency-Management.

