Day after judge orders him to pay more than $350 million, Trump touts sneakers in Philadelphia

As the dollar amounts in legal judgements pile up against him, Donald Trump stopped in Philadelphia on Saturday to unveil his own sneaker product.

The former president appeared at Sneaker Con, a shoe collector convention, to tout is shiny gold high-tops branded with a "T" and a U.S. flag-like design.

“This is something that I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. And I think it’s going to be a big success,” Trump said at the event, according to published news reports.

He later posted on his social media platform that the $399 shoe sold out.

The appearance came a day after a New York judge ruled that the former president owes his former home state more than $350 million in disgorgement from a years-long business fraud civil case focused on the valuations of the real estate holdings — including Mar-a-Lago — owned by his Trump Organization family empire.

Last month, a jury awarded writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million after she successfully argued in the case that Trump has defamed her.

Donald Trump pitched his $399 “Never Surrender High-Tops” at Sneaker Con Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Trump's sneakers panned by Biden campaign

Trump's appearance at Sneaker Con drew mockery from President Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Saturday afternoon.

“Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life,” the campaign said in a statement about Trump's Sneaker Con reveal.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

