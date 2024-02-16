Why New York judge concluded that Trump's valuation of Mar-a-Lago was 'fraudulent'

A New York judge has ruled that Donald Trump offered a "fraudulent" valuation of his famed Palm Beach club and residence for the balance of a decade.

"Accordingly, there can be no mistake that Donald Trump's valuation of Mar-a-Lago from 2011-2021 was fraudulent," Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in an order issued Friday.

Engoron's conclusion were included in a 92-page order in which he ordered the former president to pay a staggering $354.8 million in disgorgement of ill-gotten profits. The judge also ordered Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, to pay just over $4 million each.

The judge's findings in the civil business fraud case focused on key Trump properties, including his former Washington, D.C., hotel. Trump's Florida holdings, including his official residence and high-profile golf clubs, generally escaped glaring scrutiny.

Why New York judge ruled that Mar-a-Lago valuations were 'fraudulent'

However, Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and private club, dubbed the Southern White House during his presidency, still drew significant attention and debate.

Engoron pointed out that Trump, then a real estate mogul, "gave up the right to use Mar-a-Lago for any purpose other than as a social club" by agreeing to a "Deed of Conservation and Preservation" in 1995.

Seven years later, the order noted Trump also "granted a conservation easement to the National Trust for Historic Preservation." Engeron wrote that the agreement placed limits on further alterations to the property, including being able to subdivide the land for "any purpose," among them building single-family homes. That agreement also restricted the interior renovations that could be necessary to boost its value in a future sale.

Trump agreed to the restrictions, the judge wrote in order to "significantly lower property taxes on Mar-a-Lago."

When preparing the valuations on Mar-a-Lago, however, the "premise" was that the compound "could be sold as a private residence to an individual," even "as a single-family residence," regardless of "the deeded prohibitions against such use in perpetuity."

Nonetheless, the former president has insisted the property is worth as much as $1 billion.

That prompted U.S. House Rep. Jared Moskowitz, fa Democrat whose district covers parts of Palm Beach County, to call for a major increase in Mar-a-Lagos' property taxes.

In a letter to Palm Beach County's property appraiser, Moskowitz wrote: "Will you be amending the property value in line with the Trump family's belief that the property is worth well over a billion dollars?"

