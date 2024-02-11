Donald Trump calls Melania 'great first lady' as she accompanies him at Trumpettes gala

PALM BEACH — Former first lady Melania Trump accompanied Donald Trump at his appearance Saturday evening at a gala hosted by one of his fan clubs, the Trumpettes, at the couple's Mara-Lago Club.

Melania Trump walked in to the ballroom ahead of her husband, who greeted well-wishers who had lined up along velvet ropes carving a wide path to a stage. She smiled and waved at attendees.

Trump then embraced her, and spoke to her before stepping on to the stage to address the crowd of nearly 1,000 who had paid from $2,500 to $850 to attend snapped photos and took videos on smartphones.

"First of all, our great first lady," Trump said as the crowd cheered exuberantly.

Melania Trump has been absent from the campaign trail, the former president's courtroom appearances

The former first lady had been absent from her husband's side for political events dating back to the Election Day 2022 when she accompanied him as he spoke to reporters and then both cast their ballots at the Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach.

The absences had sparked widespread conjecture ranging from her purported distaste for the political life, to her wish to focus on raising the couple's teenage son, to her speculated disinterest in engaging her husband's courtroom battles.

What is certain is that, for an undisclosed period of time, Melania Trump was tending to her mother, Amalija Knavss, who was seriously ill and died in early January. The former president first spoke publicly about his mother-in-law's health at his New Year's Eve gala, where he explained that Knavss was "very ill" and that Melania was at her side at a Miami hospital.

Where is Melania Trump? Grieving former first lady not in New Hampshire as Trump wins primary

Melania Trump called her mother, who passed away in January, "a strong woman"

Knavss subsequently died Jan. 9 at the age of 78. Melania announced the loss of her mother on X, calling her "a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity."

As he spoke to the country on the night of Iowa caucus results, on Jan. 15, the former president acknowledged his mother-in-law's passing the previous week.

"Most importantly, I want to thank my incredible wife, the first lady, I'll say former and maybe future," Trump said in Iowa. "But more importantly than Melania, I want to thank her incredible, beautiful mother who passed away a few days ago."

Three days later, the Trump family gathered for Knavss' funeral service at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach where Melania Trump gave the eulogyd.

"Her love for her husband, Viktor, my father, Ines, my sister, and me was boundless," she said. "Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations. She showered her grandson, Barron, with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care and unwavering devotion."

Around that time, a source told the Palm Beach Daily News that the former first lady would be traveling to Slovenia for her mother's burial.

Melania Trump joined Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump attend the Trumpettes Gala at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night.

Melania Trump had not been making public appearances

The former first lady has been conspicuously absent from her husband's political and court appearances throughout 2023.

Melania Trump was not in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom when Trump announced his presidential comeback campaign on Nov. 15, 2022. She also was not present as Trump spoke to the nation in April of last year from the Palm Beach private club after he was arraigned on the first set of what now are 91 felony charges.

Peculiarly, Trump omitted mention of Melania in a minute-long segment of the speech in which he spoke poignantly and lovingly about his family.

"I built a great business with my family. Built a fantastic business," Trump said. "I have a son here who's done a great job. And I have another son here who's done a great job. And Tiffany. And Ivanka. And Barron will be great some day. He's tall, he is tall and he's smart, but I have a great family and they've done a fantastic job and we appreciated it very much. They've gone through hell."

She was also absent when her husband appeared in federal court in Miami last June to enter his not guilty plea in the indictment over his possession, handling and storing of classified documents. Neither the former president or the former first lady have commented publicly on her absences from the campaign trail and court appearances.

At one point in 2023, there were news reports that her focus was parenting her son, Barron.

In a story last March, People magazine wrote: "Even since her husband was elected president, Melania, now 52, has been known as a woman who keeps to herself, preferring to spend time with family rather than rubbing elbows in social circles or giving interviews to the press."

The magazine also quoted an unnamed source in Palm Beach who said "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life … She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Melania Trump joins Donald Trump at Trumpettes gala at Mar-a-Lago