Where is Melania Trump? Grieving former first lady not in New Hampshire

Melania Trump, grieving the loss of her mother earlier this month, was not at her husband's election victory speech in New Hampshire Tuesday evening.

The former first couple were together five days ago for the funeral services of Melania's mother, Amaljia Knavs, who passed away Jan. 9 at the age of 78.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Melania wrote: "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

A source last week told the Palm Beach Daily News that the former first lady would be traveling to Slovenia for her mother's burial.

Melania Trump has not been making public appearances

The former first lady has been conspicuously absent from her husband's political and court appearances over the past year.

Melania Trump was not in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom when Trump announced his presidential comeback campaign on Nov. 15, 2022, though she had accompanied him a week earlier as they cast ballots at Palm Beach polling site in that year's midterm election.

Melania Trump also was not present as Trump spoke to the nation in April of last year from the Palm Beach private club after he was arraigned on the first set of felony charges. In talking about his family that night, Trump omitted mention of Melania in a minute-long segment of the speech in which he spoke poignantly and lovingly about his children.

"I built a great business with my family. Built a fantastic business," Trump said. "I have a son here who's done a great job. And I have another son here who's done a great job. And Tiffany. And Ivanka. And Barron will be great some day. He's tall, he is tall and he's smart, but I have a great family and they've done a fantastic job and we appreciated it very much. They've gone through hell."

She was also absent when her husband appeared in federal court in Miami last June to enter his not guilty plea in the indictment over his possession, handling and storing of classified documents.

Then-President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania, and son Barron arrive on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in December 2019.

Neither the former president or the former first lady have commented publicly on her absences from the campaign trail and court appearances.

At one point in 2023, there were news reports that her focus was parenting her son, Barron.

In a story last March, People magazine wrote: "Even since her husband was elected president, Melania, now 52, has been known as a woman who keeps to herself, preferring to spend time with family rather than rubbing elbows in social circles or giving interviews to the press."

The magazine also quoted an unnamed source in Palm Beach who said "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life ... She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

At New Year's Eve gala, Trump said Melania's mother was "very ill"

The Trumps' annual New Year's Eve gala is a hot ticket on Palm Beach, so it was noteworthy that Melania did not attend.

The former president did not offer red carpet, public comments that night, as he has done in previous years. But in remarks to the guests attending the party, Trump said Knavs, was "very ill" — as was reported earlier in December.

Trump added that "hopefully she will be recovering" although the illness is "a tough one." Trump said the former first lady was in Miami where her mother is hospitalized.

"So she sends her love to everybody," he said.

Melania's mother passed away earlier this month

More than two weeks later, Melania Trump eulogized her mother during a funeral service at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach. She said her mother was "the epitome of elegance and grace," and that she embodied "the essence of a true woman."

"Her love for her husband, Viktor, my father, Ines, my sister, and me was boundless," Trump added. "Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations. She showered her grandson, Barron, with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care and unwavering devotion.

As he spoke to the country on the night of Iowa caucus results, on Jan. 15, Trump acknowledged his mother-in-law's passing the prior week.

"Most importantly, I want to thank my incredible wife, the first lady, I'll say former and maybe future," Trump said in Iowa," he said. "But more importantly than Melania I want to thank her incredible, beautiful mother who passed away a few days ago."

Trump then looked up, and pointed above, as he spoke of Knavs.

"And she's up there, way up there, she's looking down and she's so proud of us," Trump said. "And I just want to say to her, Amajlia, you are special, one of the most special people I have ever known."

