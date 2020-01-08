Saudis warn of new destructive cyberattack that experts tie to Iran

Saudi authorities detected a new destructive cyberattack suspected of coming from Iran on Dec. 29, the same day the U.S. military struck targets controlled by Iranian-backed proxies in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor the previous Friday.

Officials in Riyadh, who nicknamed the malware “Dustman,” did not directly attribute the malicious attack to Iran, according to a Saudi technical report obtained by Yahoo News. However, according to experts who reviewed the technical report and analyzed possible motivation and similarities to past attacks, Tehran is the most likely culprit.

The “wiper” attack, which was identified by the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, used malware to erase digital data belonging to unidentified targets in the Middle East.

While the Dustman malware attack came before the Jan. 2 U.S. strike that killed the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani, it underscores larger concerns about Iran’s cyber capabilities. After Soleimani’s death, the Department of Homeland Security warned against the danger of increasing Iranian cyberattacks — a cheap, deniable way Tehran could retaliate without provoking an all-out shooting war.

The Dustman malware, and other prior attacks, reveal the extent of the low-level, sometimes destructive cyber warfare that Iran has waged in the Middle East for some time, and provides clues as to the tactics and capabilities Iran might deploy in the future.

According to the Saudi researchers, the malware is a variant of a similar strand discovered by IBM’s threat intelligence team X-Force called “ZeroCleare,” detailed in a December 2019 report.

“This activity has been alive and well in the Middle East,” said John Hultquist, director of intelligence analysis for cyber threat intelligence firm FireEye, in an interview with Yahoo News. Iran has been maturing its cyber capability over the years, but “we’ve been watching them,” Hultquist said.

While the Department of Homeland Security acting Director Chad Wolf tweeted there’s “no specific, credible threat against the homeland,” U.S. officials are monitoring for potential cyberattacks very closely, given Iran’s track record.

“The real question is whether or not they will shift this activity to the United States,” Hultquist said.

According to the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority technical report, an attacker, likely a “nation-state,” penetrated a Middle Eastern victim’s network several months prior to detection. Then, on Dec. 29, the attacker “detonated” the payload with “some kind of urgency,” wrote the authors.

The Saudi investigators wrote that wiper attacks are typically “tested before being deployed,” but this particular malware was compiled only “minutes” prior to being executed­ — an unusually fast turnaround. One cybersecurity researcher who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive details of the attack suggested the speed of the attack “shows intention and priorities” and could indicate that the invaders were worried they’d be caught, or “the wiper was deployed as retaliation” for the U.S. strikes on Jan. 29.

However, another cybersecurity researcher studying Iran cautioned that there’s danger in linking physical events with immediate digital responses, and noted that compiling the malware shortly before deploying it might not indicate how long it took to develop or why it’s executed at a specific moment. It’s possible IBM’s earlier report on ZeroCleare made the attackers worried about losing access, they continued.