Deadline approaching for Phoenix-area nonprofits to apply for summer youth program grants

Since 1993, The Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing campaign has raised funds from readers to support Arizona nonprofits.

Friday, Jan. 12, is the deadline for nonprofits that provide camps and other summer activities for Maricopa County youth to apply for a grant from the Summer Youth Program Fund.

Apply for a grant at azfoundation.org/nonprofits/grant-opportunities.

Out-of-town overnights in the mountains or in-town educational activities can be a stretch for many struggling families. It can be tough to pay for basic tuition, much less transportation and supplies.

In 2007, the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and the Arizona Community Foundation decided to help by creating the Summer Youth Program Fund. The Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing campaign, one of several additional local funders, supported the effort with a $15,000 grant last year.

The fund typically distributes grants to organizations that sponsor summer activities in Maricopa County and around the state. In most cases, the money is distributed as scholarships to 5- to 18-year-old campers who couldn't otherwise afford it.

Priority is given to organizations that:

Serve disadvantaged youth from neighborhoods with limited access to organized activities.

Serve youth with disabilities or special health needs.

Exhibit a stable history of community support, outreach and partnerships.

Demonstrate ability to increase the number of youth served.

Provide age-appropriate, enriching activities and education components.

Identify areas to improve program quality and increase positive impact to participants.

Establish realistic outcomes for the program participants.

Collaborate among fellow grant seekers.

Grant applications for the Summer Youth Program Fund are accepted the day after Thanksgiving through the second week of January. Look for the application form at azfoundation.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Deadline soon for summer grants supported by Season for Sharing