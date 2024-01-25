The death of Sierra Hernandez: Here's what we know so far

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds up a photo of murder suspect Enrique Martinez, left, and victim Sierra Hernandez, right, during a news conference Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office confirmed Sierra Hernandez, 20, was found dead recently.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that deputies captured 26-year-old Enrique Martinez, a man wanted as a suspect in two killings since November.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Martinez is the prime suspect in the death of 20-year-old Sierra Hernandez. But the Sheriff's Office has yet to provide details on how the Winter Haven woman, reported missing by her family on Jan. 14, met her end.

Here's what The Ledger knows so far, based on news conferences, police and court records:

Sierra Hernandez goes missing

Hernandez is a graduate of Winter Haven High School.

Social media posts indicate she last spoke to her family Jan. 8 and might have been sleeping in her car.

She was driving a 1996 gray Crown Victoria.

Family members report she was last seen with 21-year-old Blake Sterling of Winter Haven.

A missing-person report was filed Jan. 14.

Hernandez's car found

One day after Hernandez's family filed a missing-person report, Polk deputies arrested an individual who was driving her car:

Daphne Ann Fernandez, 44, of Winter Haven, was pulled over Jan. 15 by deputies while driving Hernandez's vehicle along U.S. 92/Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland.

Fernandez was arrested and charged with knowingly driving on a suspended or revoked driver's license.

Fernandez was booked into jail on $5,000 bond.

On Jan. 22, Fernandez faced an additional first-degree felony charge of being an accessory after the fact to a capital felony.

The State Attorney's Office filed a motion Jan. 22 for Fernandez to be held in jail without bail until her trial, under a new state law that took effect Jan. 1.

Since then, Fernandez has been charged with attempted murder, kidnap with intention to commit or facilitate a felony and abuse of a dead human body. The State Attorney's Office refiled its motion to hold her without bail on Jan. 24.

Blake Sterling found and arrested

On Jan. 18, Sterling was arrested at Polk County Sherriff's Office, according to a police report.

Sterling was arrested and faces one charge of violation of probation.

Deputies said Sterling was ordered to report to a Winter Haven probation office on Jan. 3, but didn't show up as instructed.

Sterling is being held in Polk County jail without bond.

His next scheduled court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Hernandez's family, friends arrested

Five people, including Hernandez's family and friends, were arrested Jan. 18 after they went to the home address of Daphne Fernandez and Blake Sterling, according to court records. Initially held without bail, all charges were dropped Wednesday, a day after Martinez was arrested.

Prime suspect Enrique Martinez captured

Polk County deputies captured Martinez, who was named as a "prime suspect" in Hernandez's murder, Tuesday afternoon.

A warrant was issued in November for Martinez's arrest on charges of first-degree murder in the death Edil Fernandez Rodriguez in an Eloise homeless encampment.

A $5,000 cash reward was offered by Heartland Crime Stoppers in November.

Polk County Sheriff's Office increased the reward to $10,000 on Monday.

Martinez was found by detectives walking along a sidewalk north of Eagle Lake, when he fled into a wooded area.

Martinez gave himself up to deputies near Cooley Road and State Road 540 about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

He faces 15 criminal charges, including first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, third-degree felony armed trespass and two third-degree felony charges of tampering with physical evidence.

Martinez is being held in jail with a scheduled arraignment hearing on Feb. 27.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: What happened to Sierra Hernandez? Details begin to emerge