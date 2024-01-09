Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discloses illness that has kept him hospitalized

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has prostate cancer, and the surgery that he underwent resulted in a severe infection that has hospitalized him at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Jan. 1, according to a statement from his doctors released by the Pentagon.

Austin's surgery took place on Dec. 22, was minimally invasive and uneventful but he was under general anesthesia, according to the statement from his doctors, John Maddox and Gregory Chestnut.

"The cancer was detected early and his prognosis is excellent," the statement said.

Austin’s failure to disclose his subsequent hospitalization has created a firestorm of criticism. Tuesday’s statement is the first to describe the procedure he underwent and the subsequent complications.

Austin returned home Dec. 23 but experienced severe pain Jan. 1 and was taken back to the hospital by ambulance the Pentagon said.

Austin had severe abdominal, hip and leg pain and nausea, according his doctors’ statement. The initial evaluation revealed a urinary tract infection. On Jan. 2, he was moved to the intensive care unit where further evaluation found a build up of fluid impairing his small intestines. The fluids were drained without surgery and his infection has cleared.

“He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery although this can be a slow process,” the doctors’ statement said. “During this stay, Secretary Austin never lost consciousness and never underwent general anesthesia.”

Meanwhile, the White House has launched a review of the notification procedures that cabinet secretaries must follow if they're unable to perform their duties. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients sent a memo Tuesday to cabinet secretaries asking them by Friday to notify the White House of any existing procedures for delegating authority in the event of incapacitation or loss.

