Defense secretary says coronavirus vaccine will be available within months, but experts skeptical

Pentagon leaders expressed strong confidence Thursday that a coronavirus vaccine will be available by January, and perhaps as early as this fall — claims that were met with skepticism by scientific experts.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that he and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar “will be co-chairing Operation Warp Speed,” the effort by the administration of President Trump to produce 300 million vaccine doses by January.

“I’m confident that we will be able to deliver a vaccine at scale in time” by partnering with other government agencies and the private sector, Esper said.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, center, at a virtual town hall meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday. (U.S. Army) More

The secretary was speaking during a virtual town hall for the military community that also featured Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón Colón-López.

Speaking to what he described as a streaming audience of almost 2 million people, Milley said a vaccine is likely just several months away.

“We’re very confident that a vaccine will be online sometime beginning in the fall,” he said, adding that there are also “very high confidence levels” that Operation Warp Speed would achieve its goal “to have upward of 300 million doses by the 1st of January.”

But experts on vaccine development pushed back hard on the Defense Department leaders’ claims. “All of us in the science community are pretty baffled as to how this can happen,” said Dr. Kavita Patel, who was part of the development of a vaccine for the H1N1 virus as a senior medical official in the administration of President Barack Obama.

Even in a best-case scenario in which a vaccine under development showed promise, meeting such an aggressive manufacturing deadline would require bypassing time-consuming steps usually required to ensure a vaccine is safe and effective, according to Patel.

“What are we sacrificing for speed?” she said. “How are we going to cut corners?”

A source familiar with the Defense Department’s vaccine development efforts was only slightly less skeptical. “It’s optimistic,” the source said about the goal of producing 300 million vaccine doses by January. “A lot of stuff needs to line up in the right way for it to happen.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper. (Evan Vucci/AP) More

But, he added, although those working on the vaccine “are still limited by the progression of the science,” the Operation Warp Speed objective “is not outside the realm of possibility.”

By expressing such confidence, Esper and Milley were in effect putting out a message that is politically beneficial to the White House, according to Patel. “This is a signal that the administration wants to send so that there’s some optimism,” she said.

The president has sought to depict the struggle against the coronavirus as a war, a theme that Milley echoed. “We’re in a war and sort of the secret weapon here is a vaccine,” Milley said.

But, he added, the period before a vaccine is available to the military “is at least measured in months,” even if Operation Warp Speed achieves its Jan. 1 deadline, meaning service members must continue to adhere to the strict measures that have kept infection and mortality rates low across the force. As if to underline the point, the three leaders sat at a long table with what appeared to be at least 6 feet between them.