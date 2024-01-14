How to define student success; Leah Anderson deserves an apology: Your letters

Your letters to the editor for Jan. 14, 2024:

Is student success defined by a single test?

Do you judge your child’s education on a single test?

We’d guess you don’t.

A few opinion pieces recently published would argue judgment on how the more than 137,000 public school students perform on this single metric is the sole measurement for the success of the student’s public education.

And because they don’t believe the students’ scores are good enough, they profess the entire education system in South Dakota needs to be changed.

It is a disappointing argument because it diminishes any other accomplishments, measurable or otherwise, of public school students.

There are many parents ready to celebrate their child singing a solo, learning their multiplication facts, completing a challenging welding project, making a friend at recess, giving a speech in front of their class or any other of the multitude of accomplishments achieved every day in public schools by students.

A single, isolated test simply cannot measure the complexity of a child and these academic successes, which frequently build confidence in a child necessary to excel academically.

If your child’s educational performance for the entire school year was to be judged based solely on how they do on a single test, imagine how your child would feel going into that test. Imagine how they’d sleep the night before, how they might eat the day of the test, how they might feel when the test is put in front of them, how they might feel as they waited to hear how they did on that test.

Imagine how you, as a parent, would feel if your child’s entire educational accomplishments were measured only by how they perform on one test, on one day.

If they received the score those judging them deem a success, is that worth it? What about the students who don’t earn that score? Should they be held back? Disregarded?

Do we want the successes of any child’s education to be based on a single test?

We don’t want student success, measurable or otherwise, to be artificially reduced to a single test score, but that argument seems to be increasingly used against public school students and the public school system.

Our students should be recognized and celebrated for what they accomplish beyond a single test score. They deserve it.

−ASBSD President Louann Krogman of the White River School Board, ASBSD First Vice President Garret Bischoff of the Huron School Board, ASBSD Second Vice President Shane Roth of the De Smet School Board, ASBSD Past President Lisa Snedeker of the Woonsocket School Board

More: How these 10 siblings became Sioux Falls celebrities: Looking Back

The 2022 general election in Minnehaha County was well run

Before retirement, I was a System’s Analyst and System’s Quality Analyst. I worked election day 2022 at the county building, where we went through security. Though we walked past the counting machine, it was protected by security and locked doors. I was with a group who validated absentee ballots and was impressed with the double checks we ran.The staff introduced themselves and went over the instructions on how to handle the absentee ballots. They identified who would answer questions and who could handle the ballot. We were then separated into groups of 4 and directed to a table. Each group would receive a packet of opened envelopes containing the ballot and corresponding checklists. The staff double checked, our table didn’t receive any envelops from precincts where we would have voted. First, we verified the district information on the ballot matched the district information on the envelope. The ballot was removed from the envelope. We then verified the name and address on the envelope matched the name and address of from the voter registration list. Then we marked of the name from another list. The envelopes, ballots, and checklists were never left unattended. We never received a new packet until all ballots, envelopes, and check lists were removed from our table. Ballots were removed from our table by specific election workers only.The processes in our room went smoothly and we finished in less than 8 hours.I know I was only involved in a small part of the overall process, but it was well organized. It was secure. I didn’t hear anyone criticizing the process at the time or concerned about fraud, not even a losing candidate.

− Jeri Reed, Sioux Falls

Counties are duty-bound to pass CO2 ordinances

As 2023 ended, CO2 pipelines topped the list of newsworthy items in the Midwest. This is not surprising counties in several states are the footprint of Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed CO2 pipeline. Heading into 2024, County Boards bear a heavy responsibility as they deal with ordinances while Summit pushes back against local control. As a landowner with property in Iowa targeted for eminent domain, I’ve been researching CO2 pipelines for more than two years.Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) is not new and CO2 pipelines have been used by oil companies for over thirty years to do Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), a process that renews reserves in abandoned oil wells. Most of the 5,300 miles of CO2 pipelines existing in the US today, and most are used for EOR. They are in uninhabited or low-population areas such as the oil-rich Bakken region of North Dakota where people are not likely to be harmed by a break in the pipeline.Summit likes to tout the fact that there are currently 2.6 million miles of pipeline in the United States, making its plan sound like “just another pipeline.” The company overlooks the inconvenient detail that only 5,300 of those miles of pipeline carry CO2 in a hazardous supercritical state. Nothing on the scale of Summit’s massive 2,000-mile CO2 pipeline route through populated areas has ever been tried before.CO2 under supercritical pressure is highly dangerous. If the pipeline breaks, the pressurized liquid CO2 converts from a fluid to gaseous state as it escapes. This creates an odorless, colorless plume that is heavier than air. It becomes an asphyxiant such that normal breathing cannot be sustained within 2,753’ from the rupture of an 8” pipeline. Summit plans to use 24” pipes in several areas, increasing the impact of a rupture.I was aware of the dangers of pressurized CO2 before I attended Summit’s first informational meeting for landowners in Spencer, IA, in October 2021. Imagine my surprise when I heard a Summit executive acknowledge there would be breaks in 2,000 miles of pipeline, but this would be inconsequential because the CO2 is just a “harmless gas that dissipates.”Summit then launched a PR campaign peddling the CO2 as harmless – as safe as the “bubbles in your pop.” As landowners became more informed of the danger and less willing to sign easements, the company’s tone shifted. Summit began to acknowledge the risk, but claimed their carbon-steel pipes would not break.In the fall of 2023, Summit executives testified at the IUB’s evidentiary hearing in Fort Dodge, IA. During the two years since that informational meeting, the CO2 evolved from a harmless gas into a substance so dangerous that it was a national security risk. Citing the possibility of a terrorism threat, Summit refused to share its plume study dispersion model at the hearing. Only under pressure from landowner and Sierra Club attorneys did the company agree to share its data, and then only in closed session.Even though Summit knows its CO2 pipeline is extremely dangerous, it continues to demand narrow setbacks with some as close as two hundred feet from homes. The company fiercely fights back against wider, safer setbacks in high-risk areas. Summit has sued four Iowa counties that have passed ordinances: Kossuth, Shelby, Story, and Emmet. These cases have yet to be decided or are on appeal.In September, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) sent a letter to CO2 pipeline CEOs informing them that the “… responsibility of siting new carbon dioxide pipelines rests largely with the individual states and counties….” Furthermore, “Local governments have traditionally exercised board powers to regulate land use, including setback distances and property development that includes development in the vicinity of pipelines.”Local control is paramount in the face of Summit’s unbridled corporate power. Even with the looming threat of litigation, County Boards across the Midwest must exercise due diligence. They are duty-bound to protect their communities and keep citizens safe. Summit Carbon Solutions plays fast and loose with the facts. Board members must do their own research on CO2 pipeline safety and pass updated CO2 pipeline ordinances as soon as possible.− Bonnie Ewoldt, Milford, Iowa

More: Trump paid me to find voter fraud. Then he lied after I found 2020 election wasn't stolen.

Vote for Trump? Maybe you better think again.

Dictator. In case you don’t know what it means A ruler exercising power with out the right or the free consent of the people. Dictatorship. A person with supreme power The office to control government held by a dictator. You out there thinking on voting for Trump maybe you better think again He comes right out and says he will be a dictator on day one Be careful Be very careful.

− Lorraine Snyders, Rapid City

May we prayfully choose whom we vote for in 2024

I have just finished reading Tim Alberta’s excellent book, “The Kingdom, The Power and the Glory: American Evangelicals in An Age of Extremism.” Alberta’s book is a comprehensive accounting of how the conservative Christian church has, in many cases, allowed its witness of the Gospel of Christ to be hijacked and replaced by the false gospel of Christian Nationalism under Donald Trump.Alberty writes with the bona fides of a conservative Christian. He is the Bible-believing son of a conservative 30-year Bible-preaching minister in Michigan. As he chronicles the path taken by many evangelical churches seeking to establish God’s kingdom on earth via the policies, power and personality of a fallible human being, Donald Trump, he draws a contrast with the message of Christ - my kingdom is not of this world, and, not by power or by might, but by my spirit.In contrast to boisterous ‘prayer’ vigils that receive wide media coverage, most believers I know daily “go into their closets, shut the door and pray to their Father in secret” for the good of our nation and for Godly leaders. The Republican Party is currently presenting other conservative candidates for consideration in the upcoming primary. May we prayerfully choose for whom we will vote.

− Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa

County Auditor Leah Anderson is owed an apology

The question to be pondered during this time of contentiousness between the Minnehaha County Commission and the duly elected Minnehaha County Auditor is, "Just who is it who is causing the subject of the auditor's salary to "veer into mob mentality and election denialism?"I have sat in on Minnehaha County commission meetings where a county commissioner compared Leah Anderson to Pontius Pilate for heaven's sake! I have never heard Leah refer to anyone in an fashion, derogatory manner nor have I witnessed her promote anything other than what the goal of her office is intended to be, and that is the place where answers to questions on election integrity are gotten. If she turns her head the other way, they won't get answered for the people of the county, and if she voices her positions regarding this matter she is labeled a "Pontius Pilate". I guess there is no winning for the lady who received the most votes in the last auditor's race in Minnehaha county because she ended up being someone who actually wasn't afraid of the commissioners.Leah is owed an apology by the commissioner named Kippley and as an elected official in county government in charge of our elections should be receiving kudos from the commission rather than the vitriolic partisanship she has experienced during the last 9 months.I say elect more Leah Andersons and fewer Joe Kippleys and Minnehaha would be much better served.

−Randy Amundson, Sioux Falls

More: County Auditor on making elections secure; calls for action against the CO2 pipeline: Your letters

Don't forget, commissioners, you work for the people

Former Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth’s comments at the December 26, 2023 Commission meeting are what prompted me to write this letter in response. I would like to voice my opinion of not just Mr. Barth’s comments, but the Commission meeting in general.“Whenever Republicans disagree with something, they gather together a mob to …” I think the words from there included “when they don’t get their way," “intimidate," “insult," etc. This comment is what is wrong with our country today. We are becoming more and more divided.I am a Republican, but was not part of a “mob.” I was a concerned citizen attending the meeting to learn first hand what was going on. Mr Barth’s comments about the Commission needing to represent all citizens were true. However, when this many people show up to voice an opinion on a wrong that needs to be made right, the “mob” reference was extremely inappropriate. It seems that Mr Barth thinks “Republicans” should not be allowed to collectively share their opinion, or show support in public for a public official who stands up against the County Commission. This is not very democratic coming from a Democrat.The Commission clearly made mistakes in regards to the treatment of the County Auditor, in my opinion. At least their vote for an across the board raise was fair. However, rather than owning up to their mistake, typical political slipping and sliding occurred from Commissioners' comments. Commissioner Kippley had the audacity tomake an attempt to justify his past comments/actions by rambling off topic, trying to say the Commission did not need to follow Robert's rules, and by saying he would give a "better" definition of "we the people" at a later date.To Mr Barth I say do not try to shut Republicans down. You will only fuel the fire that divides the country. To the Minnehaha County Commission I say first, thank you for your work in a difficult job. Second, own up to your mistakes. Last, do not forget you are accountable to, and will be held accountable to “we the people."

− Mark Isackson, Sioux Falls

The state can't be bothered with hungry kids

The state of South Dakota refused federal funds to feed kids living in low income households for what reasons. Really? Well, possibly perfectly good reason, maybe there would be strings attached, or South Dakota employment rate is so robust, there is no need, or it would be too expensive to implement the program. Take your pick. Fortunately most other states figured out how to do this, and decided feeding hungry kids was more important than flimsy excuses.

And then, “Oh, by the way, could some folks step up and help pay for these lunches? What gaul! “So, apparently there is a need but we ask individuals to help out because we choose not to do the necessary governmental work to make this happen, even though the funds were offered.”

It’s enough to make a person go crazy. Or come to the conclusion that the state government can’t be bothered with hungry kids. Let somebody else take care of that. They don’t vote anyway.

− Sandra Ellingsen, Sioux Falls

Congress needs to extend funding for Affordable Connectivity Program

High-speed internet plays an important role in our daily lives, delivering everything from telehealth services, remote learning resources and a wide array of economic opportunities. We should do everything we can to ensure that internet service is accessible to everyone who needs it. That’s why I firmly believe that Congress should extend funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).The ACP benefits over 21 million households across the country, including thousands of South Dakotans. As a veteran and Vice Chair of the SD Senate Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, I’m especially grateful for the positive impact this program is having on those who have defended our country.The ACP includes specific eligibility criteria that allows veterans to benefit from the program. Currently, over 800,000 veteran households are participating in the program. Internet connectivity isn’t just about accessing entertainment or social media; it’s about unlocking opportunities for education, employment, telehealth, and staying connected with loved ones. For veterans, the ACP provides a lifeline to essential services that empower them to fully participate in the digital economy, receive job training, and access critical telehealth services that a growing number of our nation’s veterans now depend upon.The ACP also plays a critical role in delivering internet service to persons living in the more rural parts of our country. The ACP not only alleviates some of the cost burden for those living in rural areas but also compliments private and public sector efforts to expand broadband infrastructure. In the coming years, our state will receive over $200 million in federal dollars to build out broadband networks to rural areas that completely lack access. We need to make sure that this taxpayer funding is used as efficiently as possible. The ACP will help us do just that by drastically reducing the amount in funding needed to incentivize internet service providers to build out to these harder to reach areas.There is no denying that increasing access to high-speed internet is in everyone’s best interest. Connectivity improves educational outcomes, fosters economic growth, and enhances healthcare access. As the world becomes increasingly digital, these goals are unattainable without a concerted effort to bridge the digital divide.The ACP plays an invaluable role in these efforts, which is why it’s widely popular. Letting this program expire in the coming months will undermine our ability to deliver online resources to veterans and the rural communities that still need it most. As our leaders in Congress negotiate budget priorities in the coming weeks to improve the future of our country, I urge them to extend funding for this much-needed program.− Larry P. Zikmund, State Senator, District 14, Sioux Falls

How to submit a letter to the editor:

Letters need to be roughly 300 to 500 words, and will need to include first and last name, address, city and title. Addresses won’t be publicized, of course, but it’s a way for us to make sure those who submit a letter are who they say they are.

Letters will run on Sundays in print and online as we receive them. There may be moments, however, when we don't have any as we work to solicit interest and actively rebuild this part of our coverage for readers.

You can submit those to News Director Shelly Conlon by emailing sconlon@argusleader.com or submit them through our online form here, which also is sent directly to the news director.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: How to define student success; Leah Anderson deserves an apology: Your letters