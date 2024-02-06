DelDOT's funny road signs will remain on roadways despite federal recommendation to stop

Despite new recommendations to axe funny road signs, Delaware’s roadway humor is here to stay.

Nationwide reports of a ban on overhead electronic signs with references to pop culture were widely circulated in January due to the latest edition of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Controls for Streets and Highways, from the United States Federal Highway Administration, that released on Dec. 1.

According to the manual, which includes a change in rules governing how signs and other traffic control devices are regulated, road signs with references to pop culture, intended to be funny or with obscure meanings can be misunderstood or distracting to drivers.

Drivers pass an electronic Delaware Department of Transportation sign, with a reference to reindeer, along Route 1 in Frederica.

Now the administration, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, has since clarified the new guidelines to say that what was once thought to be a ban going into effect in 2026 is just a strong suggestion.

In the manual, the Federal Highway Administration states that road signs should be “simple, direct, brief, legible and clear” and used only for important information like sharing news about inclement weather and traffic delays, reminding people to wear seat belts and warning drivers about accidents and the dangers of speeding or driver impairment.

A recent example of a DelDOT highway sign along Route 1 as seen on the agency's website.

While the administration recommends avoiding humorous signs, road signage meant to be humorous will be allowed if it supports traffic safety, which the administration sees as a top priority.

It is ultimately up to each state’s department of transportation to decide whether they will continue using them or not, they said.

So, where does that leave Delaware’s electronic road signs?

According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, they have no plans to ease up on the popular road humor anytime soon.

Drivers pass an electronic DelDOT sign, with a reference to Santa, along Delaware Route 1 south of Milford.

“The public response to DelDOT’s safety-themed messaging has been overwhelmingly positive, and our position is that the messaging we use has a safety focus and therefore is appropriate for continued use,” said Charles McLeod, director of community relations for the department.

That means signs like “Come on, Eileen... your speed is obscene,” “You’re not a Christmas tree. Don’t drive lit,” and “Don’t text and drive. Get your head out of your apps,” will continue to grace Delaware roadways up and down the state to help Delawareans stay safe while driving and arrive alive.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com

Car recall: Some Nissan Murano, Kia EV6 and Niro EV models recalled due to safety issues: NHTSA

New: 'Bob Marley: One Love' movie opens on Valentine's Day; VIP red carpet premiere in Wilmington

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Feds urge states to stop using funny road signs, DelDOT to continue