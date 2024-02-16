Deltona man pulls gun in road rage against student driver, report says

Mark Vierra was accused of pointing a gun toward a father and daughter during a road-rage incident in Deltona on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, as the father taught the girl how to drive, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

A 16-year-old girl learning how to drive with her dad got an unwanted lesson in road rage when a Deltona driver pointed a gun at her and her father, according to a charging affidavit. The teenager told a deputy she was scared to the point that she no longer wanted to drive, according to the affidavit.

Mark A. Vierra, 59, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, one count of improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon and one count of commit third-degree felony with a weapon. Vierra was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail early Wednesday and released several hours later on $16,000 bond.

The road-rage incident happened about 8:31 p.m. Tuesday when a father said he was teaching his daughter, who had her learner's permit, how to drive. The daughter was traveling on Braddock Road and drove their sedan into the intersection with Doyle Road believing she had the right-of-way, the affidavit stated. She ended up getting in the way of a Toyota SUV driven by Vierra, who was traveling eastbound on Doyle Road.

"I was taking my daughter who has a learner's permit out driving," the father said in a 911 call. "And it was the first time attempting that intersection and she ended up freezing and stopped in the way, and the guy started freaking out yelling. I told him just keep going. He threatened to shoot me and then pointed a gun at me."

Vierra made a U-turn, using his SUV to block the father and daughter, according to the affidavit. Vierra then yelled at them and said "he would shoot both of them," according to the affidavit.

The father said he saw Vierra holding a pistol in a holster pointed in the direction of him and his daughter, the charging affidavit stated. The father provided the dispatcher with the SUV's personalized tag. He said the the driver with the gun was wearing a white Boston Bruins sweater.

Witness: Driver threatened 'to put a bullet in their head'

A witness in a Dollar General parking lot at the intersection also called 911. He said he heard yelling from two vehicles. He heard the occupant of one of the vehicles say the driver had a learner's permit and asked the other driver to just drive away, the affidavit stated. But the other driver continued yelling before driving away, making a U-turn in the Dollar General parking lot and blocking the other car at the stop sign, the affidavit stated.

The witness said he heard a man in the car say "shut-up, she's a 16-year-old kid."

The witness said the SUV driver threatened "to put a bullet in their head,"

The witness said his view was partially blocked by trees and he did not see a firearm, according to 911 call.

Deputies drove to Vierra's home on Strawflower Court in Deltona. The Toyota SUV with the personalized tag was in the driveway. As deputies walked up, Vierra, wearing a Boston Bruins shirt, walked outside. Vierra said he did not have his firearm during the incident and had left it in the counter at home, the affidavit stated.

In the body camera video, Vierra begins to walk away from a deputy who then asked him if he had any weapons on him.

"I have my gun on me. It's in my pocket," Vierra said.

Deputies handcuffed him and told him about the accusation.

They took a black Ruger LCP 9 mm from Vierra, the affidavit stated.

"I pulled my phone out," Vierra said.

"I did not have a gun on me," Vierra said.

Vierra is scheduled to be arraigned March 7.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man pulls gun in road rage against student driver, report says