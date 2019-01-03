These Democrats didn't vote for Nancy Pelosi for House speaker

Nancy Pelosi secured 220 votes of the 430 cast on Thursday to become House speaker for the second time, but not all Democrats joined in supporting her nomination.

Twelve Democratic lawmakers voted for someone other than Pelosi, and three more simply withheld their support for the first woman speaker, now in her second stint leading the House. Not a single Republican voted to return control of the House gavel to Pelosi.

The speaker traditionally is a member of Congress, but in principle it can be anyone.

Here’s the breakdown of which Democrats broke with the rest of the caucus in refusing to give Pelosi a thumbs-up.

New York Rep. Antony Brindisi was elected in the 2018 “blue wave” that gave Democrats control of the House, beating Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney in the 22nd district. He voted for Vice President Joe Biden.

Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper has represented the 5th District since 2003 and is a member of the Blue Dog coalition of moderate Democrats. He voted “present.”

Colorado Rep. Jason Crow upset Republican Mike Coffman in the 2018 midterm elections that he said were a referendum on President Trump. He voted for Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth for speaker.

South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham cast his vote for Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, telling the Post and Courier newspaper he wanted a “fresh face” in the role of speaker.

Maine Rep. Jared Golden campaigned on the promise not to support Pelosi and voted Thursday for Bustos instead.

Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind did not vote for Pelosi two years ago when she was elected minority Leader, and did the same on Thursday, voting for Georgia’s Rep. John Lewis instead.

Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb won a special election in the 18th congressional district in 2018 in which he campaigned to support “new leadership” for the Democratic Party. After Pennsylvania’s congressional map was redrawn, he won the seat in the new 17th district. He voted for Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

Utah Rep. Ben McAdams campaigned in the 2018 midterms on the promise to vote for a speaker other than Pelosi. He supported Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

New York Rep. Kathleen Rice explained in on op-ed in the Washington Post that a vote for Pelosi might result in future losses for the Democratic Party. She cast her vote for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

New York Rep. Max Rose voted for Duckworth, keeping a promise made while campaigning in Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader was one of a handful of Democrats who helped lead the fight against Pelosi, saying it “was time to move on.” He voted for Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge.

New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill declared she wouldn’t support Pelosi’s speaker bid shortly after winning election in 2018. She also voted for. Bustos.

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who said she has a “respectful relationship” with the speaker, voted “present.”

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger upset Republican Rep. Dave Brat in 2018 and made it clear that she would not support Pelosi for speaker, saying the party needed to “turn a new page.” She voted for Bustos.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who took a “Never Nancy” pledge during his 2018 campaign, kept his word but surprised many in the House by casting an odd vote of “no,” which was recorded as “present.”

