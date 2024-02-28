Deputies uncover remains of Mainland High student who disappeared 20 years ago

The remains of a Mainland High School student who disappeared 20 years ago were found in a grave in Ormond Beach Wednesday, bringing a resolution to the cold case, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a social media news release.

Autumn Lane McClure, 16, of Ormond Beach, disappeared May 10, 2004, after her boyfriend dropped her off at the Volusia County Mall, investigators said.

Sheriff’s detectives continued to investigate McClure's case in the nearly 20 years that followed, obtaining DNA from family members, re-interviewing friends and possible witnesses, and identifying a person of interest in 2021. That person died in May 2022, but the investigation continued, sheriff's investigators said.

Investigators were led to a suspected burial site in the Ormond Beach area, where the teen's remains were found Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

