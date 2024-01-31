Despite donor threat from Trump, Haley plans to host fundraiser in Palm Beach

In the face of former President Donald Trump's threat to ice out donors who support Republican rival Nikki Haley in the presidential primary race, some of those donors willing to defy him have signed up to attend Haley's fundraising event Wednesday, Jan. 31 in Trump's backyard.

As of early this week, the event in Palm Beach, home to Trump's Mar-a-Lago private club and full-time residence, had listed about 23 millionaires and billionaires who are scheduled to attend. Sources with knowledge of the fundraiser, at an undisclosed location, would not say how many others would attend but acknowledged a desire among some to not have their names listed on the invitation.

Trump has made clear that anyone supporting Haley, his former U.N. ambassador, would be blacklisted from the "MAGA camp."

“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, mockingly nicknaming Haley "Birdbrain."

Haley has not held back in criticizing Trump. Calling him "totally unhinged," she has taunted his cognitive abilities and challenged him to a debate, which Trump has steadfastly rejected. In an interview on Fox News, she criticized Trump for his New Hampshire primary night victory speech, saying he "throws an absolute temper tantrum talking about revenge, but he says nothing about the American people."

“Then he goes and says that he’s going to ban anyone from MAGA that donates to me. Think about that,” Haley said. “That’s a president who’s supposed to serve every person in America and you’re deciding that you’re going to have a club and actually ban people from being in and out of your club.”

The Palm Beach fundraiser comes as Haley remains Trump's sole rival in the GOP presidential primary. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out earlier this month after a distant second-place showing in Iowa, the state where he spent most of his campaign time and money.

Republican rival Nikki Haley will try to woo donors in former President Donald Trump's backyard on Wednesday.

What's so important about Palm Beach?

Haley has ventured to Palm Beach before to search for votes and GOP money. Last year, she spoke at a Club for Growth retreat at The Breakers resort — a gathering at which Trump wasn't invited.

It's also not unusual for campaigns to head to Palm Beach — home to Billionaire's Row and a multitude of titans of industry and entertainment. Trump has hosted numerous events for his campaigns over the years at Mar-a-Lago, and DeSantis also has hosted retreats on the island for megadonors. On Tuesday, Biden attended a fundraiser in Palm Beach County for his campaign.

Palm Beach island campaign money: GOPers, led by Florida men Trump, DeSantis, mining PBC for dollars, votes

In the last three months of 2023, Haley's campaign posted a $24 million gain. Starting this campaign finance quarter in Palm Beach could give the former South Carolina governor a sizable funding boost as she prepares to compete for the Republican primary ballot in South Carolina, on Feb. 24. After New Hampshire's primary, Haley's campaign said it picked up more than $1 million in small-donor donations in just over 24 hours.

Stephany Matat is a politics reporter for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY-Florida network. Reach her at smatat@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Despite Trump's donor blacklist, Haley's still coming to Palm Beach