New details released in fatal shooting of Rockford K-9 Nyx

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office and Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force have released new information regarding the fatal shooting of a Rockford K-9.

According to a news release from State's Attorney J. Hanley's office, name of the the suspect is Malik Trotter.

The news release contains the following details.

Trotter got into a verbal argument a woman at an apartment in the 3000 block of Jacqueline Drive Sunday afternoon before he left with the victim's phone. The victim also told officers her son heard three gunshots before Trotter left the area.

A couple hours later, Rockford Police officer Jon Vargas and K-9 Nyx found Trotter in the 2800 block of 11th Street and Trotter fled.

Vargas and K-9 Nyx pursued Trotter over a fence where K-9 Nyx caught up to Trotter. Before Vargas caught up Trotter and K-9 Nyx he heard three gunshots.

As Vargas got closer, he saw K-9 Nyx laying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Vargas saw Trotter across the street. Trotter fired at Vargas, who returned fire, striking Trotter in the leg.

Trotter was placed into custody, given first-aid at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

K-9 Nyx died a short time later.

"K-9 Nyx paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting this community," Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said in a post on X Monday morning.

The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force is now investigating the shooting.

According to Hanley's office, task force investigators are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, which includes interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence from the scene, and obtaining video evidence, including officers; body and dash camera footage.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford K-9 Nyx fatally shot by suspect, authorities said