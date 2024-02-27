Detroit City Council approves incentives, community benefits for $3B New Center development

Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved development incentives and a more generous Community Benefits package for a $3 billion development in the New Center area that is a collaboration among Henry Ford Health, the Detroit Pistons and Michigan State University.

Council members generally voted 6-3 in favor of a series of items for the development proposal, known as the Future of Health, which encompasses six projects including an expansion to Henry Ford Hospital, 662 units of mixed-income house and a new medical research center.

The five projects seeking incentives have a price tag of $773 million. (The $2.2 billion hospital expansion did not receive incentives.)

An aerial view rendering of the proposed development and its multiple components.

The vote followed more than two hours of public comment and an appeal to council members by Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. The majority of the development incentives are to go toward development by the Pistons organization of three apartment buildings.

Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem makes an appeal to Detroit City Council members for the $3B Future of Health development

Council members in favor of the proposal were Mary Sheffield; James Tate; Scott Benson; Latisha Johnson; Fred Durhall III and Coleman Young II.

Those opposed to most of the development items were Angela Whitfield-Calloway, Gabriela Santiago-Romero and Mary Waters.

The developers sought $296 million in tax breaks and future tax captures over 35 years, as well as zoning changes and final approval of a Community Benefits package that was first put forth in December.

Council last week postponed a planned vote after several members questioned the value of various commitments from the trio of developers in the Community Benefits package.

The benefits package approved Tuesday included several new commitments, including a $1.5 million donation to the city's Affordable Housing Development and Preservation Fund; $1 million for a new community land trust; $750,000 for pre-college readiness training for high school students and an agreement to provide transportation services for seniors in the neighborhood.

The largest of the development incentives is a so-called Transformational Brownfield that would capture up to $241 million in local- and state-level taxes for the developers over 35 years.

The brownfield proposal is expected to go before the Michigan Strategic Fund in Lansing for final approval in April. Groundbreakings for the Henry Ford Hospital expansion and new academic research center involving Henry Ford Health and MSU are expected later this year.

The value of the local tax abatements in the development is $55 million, according to a report by City Council's legislative policy division.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit City Council approves incentives, benefits for $3B project