Detroit's Hollywood-style sign coming to I-94: Rendering revealed

Detroit officials hosted media at Fairmount Signage Co. on Wednesday, giving a sneak peek into the construction process of the city’s Hollywood-style sign.

The 10-foot-tall letters will tower between Wyoming and Central avenues along eastbound Interstate 94 as part of the city’s 2024 NFL draft improvement plans.

Communications Director for the city, Corey McIssac, said it was important to give people an inside look at the project after an incorrect rendering went viral on social media over the week.

Rendering of the Hollywood-style sign coming to eastbound Interstate-94 between Wyoming and Central avenues.

Detroit Deputy Chief Operations Officer Jessica Parker said the project is on schedule and expected to begin installation by mid-March.

Once trenches are dug and installation begins, the letters will take about three weeks to fully piece together.

Detroit-based Fairmont Signage Co. is credited with the illuminated signs of Fox Theater and Wayne State University. Shawn Jones of Detroit has worked with the company for eight years and said he's contributed to several big projects, but none compare to the Hollywood sign.

"I can't wait to drive my kids down(town) and show them the (sign) and say I worked on that," Jones said.

Along with the Hollywood-style letters, Fairmount is constructing five Greenway Signs to be placed around the city:

I-75 and 8 Mile

I-96 and Telegraph

I-94 at Moross Road

Southfield Road at 8 Mile

Southfield Road and Ford Road

