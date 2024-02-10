Did North Jersey hotel have bedbugs? New lawsuit makes that claim

An alleged bedbug problem at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Wayne is at the center of a North Haledon woman's lawsuit.

Kia Lemmon said she entered a rental agreement with the company and it breached its duty by not maintaining a habitable premises, as she was bitten by bedbugs.

The lawsuit, which was filed Feb.1, says the company is required to provide notice of "any latent defects" but failed to do so, not notifying Lemmon that the room was infested with bedbugs.

A message left for the Marriott corporate office was not returned.

Lemmon said the bug bites caused her to suffer "physical and emotional injuries" and that the company was negligent and reckless in managing the property.

The suit says the company should have known that the conditions at the hotel were dangerous, as should have the employees.

The suit says they failed to provide proper safeguards or warnings to Lemmon and that she has suffered and will "suffer great pain" and be forced to spend "large sums of money" on her injuries and won't be able to do her normal activities.

The hotel has a rating on Google of 4.3 out of five stars.

