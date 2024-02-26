'I didn't treat him like a brother': How man will pay for friend's death in Boca DUI crash

WEST PALM BEACH — Seated on the witness stand and facing a prison sentence, Christopher Gallon spoke about the August 2021 vehicle crash that killed a friend who was more like family.

Convicted in December on DUI-related charges, the Boca Raton resident told the court he felt remorse for his actions that led to the death of 21-year-old David Hernandez.

“I considered him family, and that day I took it for granted," Gallon said during a Feb. 23 hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse. "He was like a brother to me, but that day I didn’t treat him like a brother. "

A jury in December found Gallon guilty of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing property damage and reckless driving. Prosecutors told jurors Gallon, now 28, was driving impaired by marijuana and alcohol on the afternoon of Aug. 1, 2021, when he crashed his Toyota Corolla into another vehicle near Camino del Mar and Palm D'Oro Road in suburban Boca Raton.

The collision caused Gallon's vehicle to roll over, with Hernandez suffering fatal injuries.

Victim's mother: Boca Raton crash was avoidable, asks judge for maximum penalty

Following Friday's 90-minute hearing, Coates imposed a sentence that was less than than the maximum penalty but higher than the 10-year minimum.

He gave Gallon a 12-year-prison term on the DUI manslaughter conviction. He also imposed sentences of 60 days on the reckless driving charge and one year on the DUI causing property damage or injury, with both sentences to be served concurrently with the 12-year sentence.

Coates also revoked Gallon's driver's license for life.

Judge Howard Coates at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach.

During the hearing, Mary Alice Gonzalez-Hernandez, David Hernandez's mother, told the court that her son was loved and adored by everyone who met him and was known for his enormous heart. His smile was only replaced by his serious demeanor as a goalkeeper for the 2016 state champion Boca Raton High School soccer team.

"He always looked for the good, the positive, the best part of people in life," she said. She said her son's death was the result of decisions by Gallon, only referring to him as the defendant. She asked Coates to sentence Gallon to the maximum prison term of 16 years

"It was avoidable," she said. "It wasn't an accident. It wasn't a health problem. It was a choice that the defendant made."

Gallon's mother also testified, telling the court her son was devastated by his friend's death and has struggled to forgive himself since the crash.

"He would give anything if he could go back and change it. He has not forgiven himself for anything that has happened," Kelly Kayle-Gallon said.

Palm Beach County judge rejects defense attorney's push for prison-probation penalty

Coates rejected a request from the defense to depart downward from the minimum sentence of 10 years. Defense attorney Douglas Rudman asked him to sentence Gallon to six years in prison and six of probation.

Assistant State Attorney Storm Tropea argued that Gallon should receive no less than the minimum penalty, saying that Gallon made a conscious decision to drive impaired.

"This is a difficult decision for the court," Coates said during his sentencing remarks. "There is no winner or loser in this situation except for the victim's family because their life will not be measured by 12 years. Their life will not be measured by guidelines."

